Crosstown Classic becomes COVID-19 casualty

MURRAY — This season’s installment of the Crosstown Classic football game has been canceled due to a Calloway County player testing positive for COVID-19. That positive test requires the Lakers football team to begin a 14-day quarantine period.
Calloway County Schools posted the announcement on social media Monday morning.
“In efforts to remain transparent, a positive COVID-19 case happened on our football team resulting in the quarantine of the football team and managers,” the post read. “This quarantine will be in effect for 14 days from Sept. 25. No games, practice or participation for football during this time.”
When the season began, the Tigers and Lakers had two meetings on the schedule. They were expected to play on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6, but last week the Nov. 6 game was canceled to make space for new opponents. The Tigers scheduled Union County and the Lakers were still in the process of finding an opponent. Now, the Lakers will have to fill that open spot in the schedule with Hopkins County Central.
Since the positive test result requires a 14-day quarantine, the Lakers will not play Oct. 2 or Oct. 9, and had to reschedule their district opponent. The final game of the regular season will now be a meeting with the Storm.
As for Murray, they will fill this week’s schedule hole with Paducah Tilghman. The game will be hosted at Ty Holland field with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
The reality is that a Crosstown Classic game is highly unlikely due to the positive test. With no extra open dates, a rescheduling is a near impossibility. That means that the Tigers get to hold on to the trophy for another year.
“There is always the off chance that something could happen with other cancellations, but it’s not very likely,” Calloway County athletic director Greg Butler said. “Things change every day though.”
