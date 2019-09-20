MURRAY — In a hotly contested Crosstown Classic, it comes as no surprise that the Lady Lakers all-time leading goal scorer found herself in the right place at the right time.
With just five minutes left in the game, Calloway County earned their first corner kick of the game. That’s when Bailey Provine did what she’s done time and time again this year, delivered a great ball into the box and found Zoe Stom for the game winning goal 4-3 over the Lady Tigers.
Head coach of the Lady Tigers Shauna Traylor said her team came into the game with a plan to avoid allowing any corners.
Her plan worked for 75 minutes, but the first and only corner that was allowed resulted in a goal. It’s something that Lady Lakers head coach Jeremy Stom said they’ve been excellent at all year.
“We’ve done really well on corner kicks this year,” Stom said. “We’ve probably set a record for scoring the most goals on corner kicks in a season. It’s just awesome that we can finish on set pieces like that. Bailey puts the ball in the box right where it needs to be and we work on movement off of the ball and crashing to certain locations.”
The execution earned the Lady Lakers a win and kept them in contention for a regular season district championship, while the Lady Tigers left with plenty of confidence and hope despite the loss.
Part of that confidence comes from a lineup change that changed the way the game was played compared to the 5-1 loss the first time around against Calloway. The Lady Tigers moved senior defender Lily Vanover up to the midfield and that bumped Angela Gierhart into a forward attacking role.
“We made the switch on Tuesday, but this was the true test and we definitely like it,” Traylor said. “We’ll see with other games how it goes, but I think the back line did well and Lily really helped out a lot in the midfield.”
Murray has a pair of games on Saturday at Christian County against Hopkinsville and Caldwell County, while Calloway County has a pair of games in Owensboro. That’s not stopping coach Stom from looking ahead with a huge district match set for next week and a potential three-way tie at the top.
“I know we’ve got games coming up in Owensboro Saturday and McCracken Tuesday, but it’s hard not to look ahead to that Thursday matchup with Marshall and just think what are our possibilities,” Stom said.
Graves, Marshall, and Calloway could all potentially finish with a 6-2 district record if the Lady Lakers can pull off the win Thursday. Then the tiebreaker kicks in and that’s when things could get wild.
The next few games will also be a chance for junior Elle Carson to extend her lead as the all-time assister in Calloway County history. In the 28th minute of last night’s game a familiar foot finished a cross from Carson, it was Stom, and it was assist number 46 in Carson’s career breaking the record set by Kirsten Houston just last year.
Goal scorers for the Lady Lakers were Carson assisted by Stom, Harlee Davis unassisted, Stom assisted by Carson, and Stom again assisted by Provine. Goal scorers for the Lady Tigers were Annabel Wilcher unassisted, Hollis Bourque unassisted, and Vanover assisted by Gierhart.
As for the boys game there was a very different start as the Tigers were quick to seize the advantage and scored twice in the first 10 minutes. This quick flurry was the difference as the Tigers won 3-1.
“The first 10 minutes we were really dialed in,” head coach of the Tigers Jared Rosa said. “I knew that’s what it would take. I think we came out and we were focused and we had a game plan. We pressed them and we leaned on them real early and took advantage of a corner kick. Everything kind of rolled from there and about 20 minutes in they found their feet and settled into the game and it went back and forth a lot.”
“It’s why you’ve got to start the game ready,” head coach of the Lakers Evan Pierce said. “I thought we were, but it’s just a little bit unfortunate. Trey is a pretty big dude so it was good for him to get on the end of it (the corner kick) and for us especially with size like that it can be hard for us to defend… Then the second goal was just a lack of communication. Plain and simple. Communication takes care of that goal and it stays 1-0. If that second goal doesn’t happen and we get that free kick, then it can really flip things but that’s how it goes.”
Trey Boggess scored the opening goal and then assisted on the second with a pass to Charles Pemwell. The game settled into a nice flow between the teams for the next several minutes until Calloway earned a free kick from just outside the box.
Bo Stom bent the ball left and around the wall and found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half. Considering the way the game started, the Lakers were fortunate to trail Murray High just 2-1 at the half.
In the second half it was more of the same from both teams with possession being fairly equal. It wasn’t until the 65th minute that another goal was scored after Michael Mikahael earned a penalty kick and finished it to the left side of the net.
The win gave the Tigers their first season sweep of Calloway County since 2009. (In 2010 the two meetings resulted in ties.)
Goal scorers for Murray High were Boggess, assisted by Trevor Harrison, Charles Pemwell assisted by Boggess, and Mikahael via PK. The lone goal scorer for Calloway was Stom on a free kick.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.