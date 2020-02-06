MURRAY — Rivalries are an innate part of sports, whether it’s at the high school, college, or even the professional level. Every team has their main rival and those games are just a little bit more special to win.
Records get tossed aside and past performances mean nothing in these special games. All that matters is finding a way to win. In Murray, that rivalry is put on display in every sport when Calloway County and Murray High face off in what is known as the Crosstown Classic. It’s a community event, where coworkers trash talk, friends become momentary rivals, and in one special case, neighbors become opponents on the hardwood.
Back in 2015, Cade Butler moved to Murray with his family. His dad, Greg Butler, is the athletic director at Calloway County, so logically Butler plays for the Lakers. Red and blue became a part of him, and he has become one of the best players in the region.
Meanwhile, Grant Whitaker was already in Murray. He moved here in 2011, and his mom, Denise Whitaker, is the principal at Murray Elementary, so he joined the Murray Independent school system. There he has thrived. As an eighth-grader last year, Grant was the starting point guard, and now, just a year later, he is the leading scorer on the Tigers. Like Cade, he has put his name at the top of the list of regional players.
Turns out, these two incredible players had become neighbors in 2015 and a friendship was formed across enemy lines, at a basketball camp of all things.
“We both went to a Calloway County basketball camp together,” Cade said. “It was that summer that we had moved here and he found out where we lived and he invited us (brothers) over to his house. That was our first time hanging out.”
Cade as a seventh-grader and Grant as a fourth-grader started a friendship that has grown for the last six years. One constant has been basketball, and in 2017, they started playing head to head in the driveway.
“Whenever we started playing, he was like a sixth-grader, so it was a sixth-grader going up against a ninth-grader,” Butler said.
“He was destroying us,” Whitaker said. “We had to play two on one, me and his little brother (Jonah) versus him and we’d still lose. Cade was destroying us.”
In the last two years, though, things have evened out a bit.
“It has been very even,” Butler said.
“Split for sure. Back and forth all the time. It’s fun,” Whitaker said.
As the two friends grew, so did their games, and the mutual respect is readily apparent. Even though they know exactly what each other wants to do, sometimes it’s just not easy to stop.
“I’ve definitely seen it (Grant’s game) evolve, because he goes out over the summer and plays against people that are tops in the nation,” Cade said. “So, I’ve seen it evolve from this little kid that played little kid basketball to a very smooth game where he never gets sped up. He always plays at his own speed and it’s shown this year.”
As for Cade’s evolution, Grant said it didn’t seem like it could get better than when they first met, and yet it has somehow.
“He started out as unguardable and he’s still pretty unguardable,” Grant said. “Whenever we played, it started out where I couldn’t do anything to him, just couldn’t touch him and I’ve worked my way into it. But he’s still hitting the jumpshots and the deep threes — everything is still there for him. He’s gotten even better over the years.”
The driveway games have helped both of them hone their skills and sharpen their shots.
“The fadeaway has definitely gotten better because of Cade,” Grant said. “Anything inside, finishes because of his defense, and just always going at it, you shoot so many different shots and learn many new things playing against him.”
Tonight, these two friends will take their opposing teams out on the court in hopes of winning a Crosstown Classic matchup, and with the stakes high, they are enjoying the moment with a friend even if they are on opposite sides.
“It’s huge getting to play in it because you realize you’re never going to get this chance again,” Cade said. “So the way I think about it is I’m going to go in there and give it my all and try 100% and it just makes it’s cooler getting to play in it with a guy I’ve grown up with and gotten really close to. Makes it better that he’s there to share the moment.”
“Neighbors and friends off the court, but rivals and enemies on the court, which is tough but it’s fun to play against him,” Grant said. “You share emotions during the game, and it’s a big game. So many people are watching and with all of the fans and crowd, it’s fun. Your side wants you to win and the other side wants you to lose; it’s just a fun atmosphere and playing against him makes it even better.”
