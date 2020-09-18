MURRAY — Thursday night’s Crosstown soccer matches were near mirror images as the Lady Lakers scored three goals in the first half to win 3-0 over the Lady Tigers and in boys action the Tigers scored three in the first half and a fourth with less than 30 seconds left to win 4-0.
The first game of the night saw the Lady Lakers dominate the opening half with scoring opportunities and set pieces. Senior Elle Carson had the first goal of the night for Calloway after a free kick delivery bounced around in the box and eventually found her feet. As the half wound down, the Lady Lakers (2-1) struck again on a set piece with a great strike from Harlee Davis. The play was flawless and caught Lady Lakers head coach Savana Thielen a little off guard. Bailey Provine saw an opportunity and played a short pass to Davis for the easy shot. That play was designed and executed by the players.
“That’s what I want to see,” Thielen said. “The players being creative and making decisions on their own. I’m a coach but I don’t want to dictate the whole game. I love to see that they are getting involved and making decisions on their own.”
Just minutes later, the Lady Lakers got their third and final goal with a shot from distance by Provine. It wrapped up a great first half for the Lady Lakers, but on the flip side, the Lady Tigers (1-4) seemed flat and out of it. In the second half Murray High was much more focused and head coach Shauna Traylor said she simply asked them to care in the second half.
“I just asked them to start trying and caring,” Traylor said. “Because I care and I want to win, but there’s nothing else I can do besides sub and we don’t have a lot of subs. I told them, ‘I want you to want to win the game’ and some adjusted. I talked to them at the beginning during warm-ups and we had to come together and I told them, ‘You don’t look like you care right now.’ It went on into the first half and when you get three goals down it is hard to come back from that.”
Nothing of note happened in the second half as Murray High held possession for the most part but failed to take any shots that challenged the Lady Lakers goalkeeper Sunny Clark. For the Lady Lakers there are things to be happy about and others to address as the season continues.
“I think the girls executed well in the first half,” Thielen said. “The second half wasn’t as pretty. We’ve just got to focus on moving the ball and getting the ball to multiple girls on the field to get shot. We really wanted to attack hard in the first few minutes and the girls did well with that.”
In the boys game, the Murray High Tigers (3-1) were the aggressors with the first half scoring going their way. It took just 11 minutes before Trey Boggess found an opening and scored to give the Tigers the lead. Two minutes later he scored again, giving him four goals in the last two games, and increased the lead to 2-0.
“It’s great to see that we are finally putting some of these chances together and finishing them off,” Tigers head coach Jared Rosa said. “If we can get the ball going forward a little bit and find some space in behind, he is big and strong and can outrun and out-muscle some people. Then we’ve got a great supporting cast. My defense, they didn’t mis-hit many clearances and they really connected and read the ball well coming through and shut down their counter attacks.”
With the defense of the Tigers locked in, the offense continued to push forward and scored a third goal in the opening half off the foot of Abraham Leon.
“From the get-go they were winning the battle of aggression and intensity,” Lakers head coach Evan Pierce said. “We knew Trey was a dangerous player and we just didn’t do a good enough job covering him and he put it away early on us. Against a team that has the intensity that Murray has, if you let them get up then they build on that. They made us pay early.”
In the second half, the Tigers were more reserved in their approach and utilized the clock to their advantage. For the Lakers (2-1), they used the second half to try some players out at new positions as they deal with injuries to two starters, Bo Stom and Jarrett Darnell.
With the lead, the Tigers were content to keep possession and make the Lakers work for the ball, that is until the final minute, when Farris Jameel broke free behind the defense and scored to put the exclamation point on the win over the Lakers. Rosa said the plan changed as the game progressed and thanks to the lead he was able to get some key players some much needed rest ahead of the big game on Saturday.
“We tried to, not necessarily slow it down, but to kill off their attack,” Rosa said. “Early on we tried to spread them out and get some through balls in behind the defense and it worked out for us a couple of times. Then in the second half we tried to shorten it up a little bit and make three or four more passes in the middle of the field…I was also able to rest a few guys since we have the All-A regional Saturday night.”
The Lakers and Tigers will meet once more in the regular season, and if the standings hold, they will see each other in the first round of the district tournament.
“I feel like we will know each other pretty well come postseason time,” Pierce said.
