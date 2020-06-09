Cutchin Field’s winning ways continue with soccer

MURRAY — Once the home of Murray State football, Cutchin Field (formerly known as Cutchin Stadium) began serving as the home pitch for a different type of football when it became the venue for Murray State women’s soccer during its inaugural season in 2000.
Nestled in the middle of campus, Cutchin Field hosted games for the Racer football team, once known as the Thoroughbreds, from 1924 to 1972. MSU football won 142 games at Cutchin Field, including the inaugural OVC Championship in 1948.
Nearly 28 years later, Cutchin Field and “The Hill” would see its first soccer action when the Racer women’s soccer team defeated Troy 4-0 on Sept. 1, 2000.
The field is named after multi-sport coach Carlisle Cutchin, who was Murray State’s second football coach (1925-30), and the first men’s basketball coach (1925-41). He also coached baseball at MSU (1928-32, 1941, 1946-53), and was inducted into the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970 - the first coach to earn the honor.
Having just completed its 20th season as the home for Murray State women’s soccer in 2019, Cutchin Field has been nothing short of spectacular in continuing to promote the rich winning tradition found within Racer athletic programs.
Racer soccer holds an all-time Cutchin Field record of 104-61-13 that includes an 89-56-17 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference on its home pitch.
Over the past five years, the Racers have been nearly untouchable at the facility, posting a 39-6-1 home record that includes a stellar 24-1 mark in regular season Ohio Valley Conference matches. The Racers also posted a 15-game home winning streak that spanned over parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Additionally, Cutchin Field hosted the OVC Tournament four times, with the Racers earning the title in their own backyard in both 2015 and 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.