MURRAY — It took just one half of basketball for DaQuan Smith to record 19 points. One half of basketball for him to hit his career-high. One half to eclipse the season total of three’s made by him before last night.
He finished the game with 21 points, five three’s ( he was 4-24 from the arc before last night), and four assists, in the Racers’ rout of Kennesaw State 74-38.
The flurry of points from DaQuan came on a night where Tevin Brown struggled to find his stroke and came as a relief to the redshirt freshman who knew he was capable of more.
“I’ve been working on it a lot and it’s about time it started to fall,” DaQuan said. “Felt great about that.”
“It was just within the offense. They were telling me to keep shooting and I guess they saw that I had the hot hand at the moment.”
For the second game in a row, the Racers defense came out focused. It took nearly 10 minutes for the Owls to make their first field goal, and by the time it fell the Racers had already built a 24-5 lead. That defensive effort never relented and by halftime, the Racers lead had ballooned to 45-20.
“I was really pleased with our effort and I felt we were able to get off to a great start there, especially the first 18 minutes of the game,” head coach Matt McMahon said. “All-in-all, 40 minutes of fairly consistent defensive focus and effort from our guys.”
It was also the second game in a row that the Racers gave Demond Robinson the starting nod over KJ Williams, and he delivered. He scored 12 points, pulled in seven rebounds, recorded four blocks, and had an effect on every play while he was on the court, whether it was on the offensive end setting a screen or on the defensive end hedging on a screen or closing down a passing lane. His playstyle is full of effort and intensity.
“He’s a team guy. Just wants to do whatever he can to impact winning,” McMahon said. “I think since we’ve moved him into the starting lineup you’ve seen that, starting with that second-half performance he had at Missouri State. Six defensive boards tonight, the four blocked shots, I thought he altered some other ones, he just plays extremely hard. He consistently plays hard, much like Anthony Smith. I think when you do that, positive things will continue to happen for you.”
His teammates took notice too. Senior Anthony Smith finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and he said he’s made it his duty to mold Robinson and help him learn the right way because he knows that the freshman has a bright future.
“Demond is a really good athlete and when he has his mind locked in, and he’s playing hard on both sides of the floor, he can be a monster to deal with,” Anthony said.
As good as the first half was for Murray State on both sides of the ball, the second half was a different story. The defense continued to shine, but the shooting went cold. They finished the half 10-30 from the floor and 1-14 from three. The struggles even extended to the free-throw line. In the first half they were 6-6 but the second half just 8-17. Still, the defense kept them ahead and despite the poor shooting, even helped them build the lead to as many as 36 points.
“I think we just missed some shots that were clearly wide open. We missed some free throws, so the offense wasn’t as efficient in the second half as I would’ve liked,” McMahon said. “But as I was quick to remind our team after the game, it’s a great lesson because defense travels, defense wins in February and March, and throughout our offensive inefficiency in the second half, we held them to 18 points and really did a good job defensively to extend the lead.”
As for DaQuan’s career-high night, McMahon said he knew he was capable but the shooting isn’t what defines his impact to the team. It’s the way he leads on the floor, but the scoring is nice too.
“I think you’re seeing him get more and more comfortable,” McMahon said. “He’s done a terrific job running the team. It was great to see him make all of those three’s tonight, but you also look and the last two games, 13 assists, and only five turnovers. I just want him to continue to get more and more confident with his game.”
