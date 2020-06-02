MURRAY — The KHSAA Board of Control met last week to discuss scenarios that would allow student-athletes to meet with their coaches in a limited capacity and also passed a vote that removed the dead period for the year 2020.
When the dead period was initially added into the KHSAA schedule the purpose was to give athletes a break and a chance to recharge from the daily grind. With the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes have been in a dead period since mid-March, so the idea was to remove the dead period this year and allow them to return to their respective sports without interruption.
“I thought they would eliminate the dead period because the student-athletes have already been in a COVID-19 dead period since March 13,” Murray High Athletic Director Ann Greenfield said. “It seemed fruitless to open-up on June 1 and close again on June 25, just to open back up on July 10.”
The final tally was 13-5 in favor of the elimination of the dead period by the Board of Control and came after a long discussion between the members of the board.
“I think it makes sense,” Calloway County Athletic Director Greg Butler said. “The kids have been on a three-month dead period already. Anything we can do to help them return to some sort of normalcy and routine has to be viewed as a step in the right direction.”
Both Greenfield and Butler said the coaches at their school were excited to get back to work. As of yesterday, June 1, sports were allowed to return to the local area in a limited fashion.
There was a general consensus that some form of communication was necessary between athletes and their coaches sooner rather than later. The binding argument being that the interactions between the two entities provide a positive impact on the mental health of the athletes. In a KHSAA document released in regards to the COVID-19 return to participation guidelines, several points were outlined that back up the need for coach and athlete interactions.
“The coach is integral in monitoring the health and well-being of all participants and school coaches due to their immense amount of required education and training,” the document states. “In order to serve as a coach, they are in a unique position to help determine if additional guidance or alternative steps are needed to ensure each participant begins the process of recovery from the physical, mental, psychological and other aspects of this pandemic.”
With that said, neither school had any face-to-face meetings between players or coaches yesterday as they still face some hurdles in regards to opening facilities.
Part of the guidelines issued by the KHSAA outline facility cleaning measures, strategies to allow groups to come and go without interacting with other groups scheduled at a later time, social distancing guidelines that include limiting groups to 10 or less and screening all coaches and students prior to contact with each other.
“All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating, including a temperature check,” the document stated. “Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees should not participate and be sent home. Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored. Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to participate, should self-isolate and contact their primary care provider or other health-care professional.”
The return will occur in segments that were outlined in the document released by the KHSAA.
Segment one lasts from June 1-14, and maintains restrictions of no practices or competitions, but allows for face-to-face meetings between players and coaches.
In segment two, June 15-28, coaches are allowed to conduct any activity that complies with the youth sports orders outlined by the Governor. This is broken down into sub-categories that dive into the different sports and the guidelines change based on the sport. Low touch indoor and outdoor sports have a lower risk and therefore, have a little more leniency when it comes to activity that can be conducted. Segment two does allow for sessions that include weight training, but must focus on skill development and general conditioning as well as instruction without game formations. All involvement must be voluntary without repercussions for failure to attend.
“I have asked all coaches to come up with a plan for when June 15 gets here,” Greenfield said. “Every sport will look different. Football, soccer and volleyball can’t practice, but can condition, so they will need to decide who can work out which days and what time of day, because of the 10 person limit. Cross country and golf have an easier road because they can practice…They will still need to have a plan because our teams have more than 10 student-athletes and they have to practice social distancing. It will be a challenge, but if they are organized it will work itself out. I have great faith in our coaches to be prepared for June 15.”
“We have to ensure that we are following CDC guidelines while allowing our students to use our facilities,” Butler said. “We want our facilities to be used, but we also want to promote safety and security. We will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that our students have all opportunities possible.”
Segment three starts June 29 and runs until July 12 and is the time period previously known as the dead period. In this time period not much changes, but off-campus participation by enrolled or formerly rostered participants with or without the presence of a coach is unlimited.
“They (the coaches) were glad the dead period was eliminated, but not jumping up and down happy,” Greenfield said. “Right now high impact sports (cheer, football, soccer, volleyball and middle school softball) still have no idea what they will or will not be able to do for several more weeks. The ‘not knowing’ is tough on everyone.”
The unknowns aren’t just limited to practices. As it has been from the beginning, the situation has remained fluid and nothing is set in stone in regards to game schedules or start dates.
“With so many unknowns, like practice guidelines that haven’t been established for cheer, football, soccer and volleyball (middle school softball), we have no idea what will be allowed on June 29,” Greenfield said. “Scheduling might become an issue. One option was that KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett might decide games may not be played that are already scheduled for the first few weeks of school. Everyone in this community knows that our second game of the year in football is against Calloway County. No one wants to see that game eliminated...ever. All fall sports schedules may see their first week of two change drastically.”
If/when competition returns, there’s still no telling what that will look like. Attendance could be pared down to a minimum or things could resume with no attendance. That will all be decided by the KHSAA at a later date. Butler hopes that attendance isn’t affected because the athletes deserve the fan interaction and to be celebrated.
“The largest hurdle that I see is related to competition,” Butler said. “I want our athletes to be able to gain the full experience in regards to being a high school student. This fall, that is a cross country meet where 70 people are lined up at the start, a golf match with handshakes and a gallery on the final hole, a Friday night football game with stands full of fans cheering them on, and soccer and volleyball with student sections supporting their teams. I do not want to see the kids miss the rewards from their hard work.”
The KHSAA document cautioned schools and teams to be wary of potential outbreaks that they deemed a “near certainty.”
“Due to the near-certainty of recurrent outbreaks in the coming months, schools and other sports organizations must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate for two or more weeks while in-season,” the document stated.
As things move forward, there is still much to be learned about how everything will proceed. Both AD’s know that nothing is certain right now. Butler stressed that the most important thing at this moment is the understanding that this is still serious and everyone has to maintain open lines of communication.
“You have to be flexible and have extreme patience,” Greenfield said. “Everyone wants to know what to do next when there is no idea right now as to what the next move is. I want to reiterate we have to follow CDC guidelines to help keep the virus from spreading and we could see normalcy sooner than later.”
