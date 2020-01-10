MURRAY — With a minute and a half left in the game, Tevin Brown hit the biggest shot of the night from the three-point line, only his second make from deep, and gave the Racers a seven-point lead.
Murray State held on through some sloppy play late to get their third conference win of the season, 72-67 over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
“I’m just thrilled with the win. I thought our guys really competed at a high-level,” McMahon said. “Obviously I wish we wouldn’t have missed every free throw and turned the ball over and done a bunch of crazy stuff there in the last minute, but it’s going to be a lot more fun teaching those things on the film off a win than a loss.”
It was tough shooting night for all of the guards as the Racers went 3-15 from the arc, but the paint play was once again stellar. The Racers shot 50% from the field and got big minutes from KJ Williams and Chico Carter, Jr. off the bench.
“We definitely knew coming in here would be a hard game from them offensive and defensive rebounding,” Brown said. “And they are a hard-playing defense. They are a really good team and once we started executing and slowing it down we started to break it down a little bit.”
One of the challenges the Gamecocks posed was their ability to shoot the deep ball. Before last night’s game, they were the top team in the league shooting 37% from the three-point line, but the Racers defense locked down and forced tough shots by the Gamecocks. By the final horn, JSU was 7-28 for 25% from the three-point line and the defense didn’t stop there as the Racers held them to just 35% from the field.
“It was really a team effort, we felt we had to change our ball screen coverage because of their ability to pick-and-pop with their bigs,” McMahon said. “I thought we did a really good job. We were very concerned coming in. In Jacksonville State’s five home games they’ve made over 12 three’s a game at 44% and they’ve shot the ball with great confidence here, so we thought that would be a big key and to hold them to 7-28, 25%, I think is really a credit to the effort of our players.”
Brown’s three-point percentage of 45% took a hit after going 2-8 but he carried the load offensively for Murray State and finished the night with 24 points.
Outside of the shot from Brown, McMahon said a critical moment came at the 12-minute media timeout. The Racers were down five at that point and the home crowd was loud. Jacksonville State was in a full-court press and forced turnovers on multiple possessions, so in the timeout, McMahon made a small adjustment. He moved a guard to the center of the court and told them to attack when they got the pass.
“I was pleased with our toughness and our response tonight. We went down five there at the under-12 media timeout and we came out of that media and went on a 14-2 run,” McMahon said. “We did a much better job of attacking their 1-2-2 press and got some easy baskets, and I thought we really defended and made their shots challenged and difficult.”
The Racers will look to remain undefeated in conference play on Saturday in Cookeville when they take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7 p.m.
