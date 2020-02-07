MURRAY — “These aren’t the Lady Tigers that you’ll see the next time around.” That’s what Tom Foust, head coach for the Murray High girls’ basketball team, said on December 13th.
That night, Murray High suffered a tight 42-37 loss in the Crosstown Classic, marking the first time the Lady Tigers had lost to Calloway since 2012.
That win gave the Lady Lakers a sense of confidence that will carry over into round two tonight.
Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said, “We’ve got that monkey off our back as far as beating Murray. That’s the positive.”
But since that night, both teams have completely transformed.
“That’s the negative,” Waller continued. “That was a long time ago. Since that game was so early, both teams have improved a lot since then. There will be adjustments and there will be a different game than there was the first game.”
The Lady Tigers have had a whole season of experiences, including a trip to the All A State Tournament and other tough match ups. Likewise, the Lady Lakers have played a brutal schedule this season and are well-prepared for the tight battle that is going to happen at the CFSB Center tonight at 6 p.m.
“Our kids know their roles and understand their roles a lot better,” Waller said. “We’re starting a seventh-grader, two sophomores, a juniors and one senior. We’re just young. Our kids at that point in the season were still trying to find their identity. They know their role now, and they know exactly what they have to do for our team to be successful.”
A major part of the Calloway identity is a dominant defense.
Even at the beginning of the season, both Calloway and Murray were known for their organized defense, but as the season has progressed, the rivals have grown even more powerful.
“It’s just a philosophy,” Waller said. “That’s our strength and we hang our hat on that. We have certain goals defensively per quarter and rebounds per quarter. Defense is something that you can control. You can’t always control whether the ball goes in the rim or not, but defense travels wherever you go, and it really shouldn’t change. Murray is similar to us in that respect. They played us in man last time, and I don’t know if they’ll do that again, but their defense is particular for each player and they make strategies based on the other team’s strengths and weaknesses and that’s what makes their defense so strong.”
Foust said that the Lady Tigers do their best to know their match ups, know where shooters are at, and know when players can help and when they can’t.
“We’ve really, really ramped up our defense, kind of honing in a few different things that we’ve wanted to accomplish and we’ve done a really good job,” he said. “Before Monday night, we were 23rd in the state on points-per-game given up at about 41 a game. We’ve been really, really locked into our assignments and playing really well defensively, rebounding a whole lot better and getting a lot of contributions from the bench.”
But Foust knows that the Lady Laker defense will be merciless.
“We just really have to be crisp in what we’re doing,” he said. “At times throughout the year, we’ve let other teams dictate the shots we’re going to take, but that’s really not our identity. We know when we get away from what we do. As long as we stick to at least attempting what we want to do, I like where our offense is at. Defensively, we have a good enough game plan to make them make tougher shots. Shots we want them to take.”
One clear edge the Lady Tigers will have is height, but that’s nothing Calloway isn’t used to.
“We’ve been the smallest team on the floor it seems like every game,” Waller said. “Our schedule has been hard. It’s been tough, and I feel like that’s also a strength. The big thing is being able to put a body on somebody and not give them second chances in those respects.”
Sophomore Sunny Clark is an example of a Lady Laker who makes up for her lack of height in physicality.
“Sunny’s really strong,” Waller said. “She’s not the tallest kid on the floor, but she’s very physical. She makes up for her height just because of what she can do physically defensively in rebounding for us.”
And of course it helps to have a 6’2” senior on the floor as well — Charlee Settle.
Settle is Calloway’s leading point scorer, averaging 20.1 points per game. When Murray High and Calloway met up in December, Settle scored 17 points. The Lady Tigers were able to hold the Murray State commit to three field goals but at the price of sending her to the line for 11 successful free throws.
“I like the way we defended her last time,” Foust said. “I just think that we fouled a little too much. Free throws were what cost us that one. As far as playing defense on her, I think we did a good job. We’ve just got to watch fouling a little bit.”
As for Calloway, they’ll have a three-headed monster on their hands: Calli Carver, Angela Gierhart and Makenzie Turley.
“Those are their go-to players,” Waller said. “They’re smart with the basketball. They know how to look for each other. We’ve got to be able to defend those three.”
Specifically, Calloway will have to target closing in on three-pointers.
“That’s something that has not been our strength this season,” Waller said. “That’s something we’re going to have to be able to do against Turley and Gierhart.”
Both Waller and Foust are excited to play at the CFSB Center. It’s a much different environment than the Jeffery Gymnasium the rivals played at in December. The facility is larger, which means it won’t be as loud, and the lights are much brighter.
“It’s good experience for our kids to prepare for the regional tournament, to be on that floor with the bright lights,” Waller said. “That’s an adjustment that our kids have to make. It’s also something they look forward to. It’s nice to be able to go to Murray State and have that facility for our kids to be able to play there.”
Foust is ready for the change of location and a fresh start. The Lady Tigers have already shaken off the December loss and are gearing up for round two.
“I know that was a big win for them (Calloway),” he said. “They’ve wanted to beat Murray for a while now and they got the first one of the year. Hats off to them for what they did and what they’re doing this year. It could have a mental affect for them, but it doesn’t affect our kids in the slightest. It’s important for the sense of pride, but the big one will be towards the end of the season when we’re playing in the districts.”
