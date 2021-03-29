Defense leads McCracken to Region Title

MURRAY – With the First Region Championship and a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, the Murray High Tigers couldn’t overcome a stifling McCracken County defense in the second half and fell to the Mustangs 45-40 in the regional championship game Saturday night at the CFSB Center.
The Tiger offense came out ready to send McCracken County (21-6) back to Paducah before halftime, shooting a blisteringly-perfect 7-for-7 from the floor in the opening quarter. Murray (17-7) senior guard Gabe Taylor and junior forward Trey Boggess ignited the Tiger offense early, which was also facilitated by three assists from junior guard Charqwan McCallister, combining for 12 of the team’s 16 points. They got to the spots they wanted and limited the Mustangs to only 10 points, using a 6-0 run to take a 16-10 lead into the second period.
Both teams scored nine points in the period, started by a McCallister 12-foot jumper to put Murray ahead by eight, 18-10. Taylor would drive home his third, but final, three-pointer off a great find from sophomore guard Grant Whitaker to put the Tigers up 21-14. This was followed by freshman center Zavion Carman via a great driving dish from McCallister, along with a Whitaker basket, to give Murray a 25-14 lead, which seemed to have the Mustangs shocked and reeling. In impressive fashion, the Tigers commanded the game into the locker room with a 25-19 lead.
McCracken County coach Burlin Brower lit a defensive fire into the Mustangs to start the third quarter, and the difference was night and day from the first half. The Mustangs defensive pressure was cranked up so intensively that it forced the Tigers into 2-of-7 shooting and only five points in the quarter. The Mustangs offense fed off their pressure, as they opened up the half with a 10-0 run to lead 29-25 and took all the momentum into the final quarter, leading 34-30.
Any aspirations that the Tigers had of reaching Lexington were slammed away when Mustang junior forward Ian Hart threw down a two-handed slam to push their lead to seven points, at 38-31 with only 2:52 left, and then they spread the floor and hit the free throws well enough to pull out the victory and earn their way to the Sweet 16, as Murray wasn’t able to get any closer than five points the rest of the way.
As Taylor and fellow senior Dijon Miles left the floor for the last time, the disappointment from the Murray sidelines was palpable while the Mustangs celebrated at their end of the floor, but plentiful were the embraces and camaraderie as the Tigers completed a fantastic season that saw some memorable moments along the way.
“I am proud of our guys this season,” said Murray Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We had the opportunity to compete this season for four championships. We were the All “A” region winners, lost in the All “A” quarterfinals, won our district tournament and we are the runner-up in the First Region. Our team played hard every game and we got better every game.”
On his seniors, Curtis was proud. “Gabe and Dijon will be missed greatly. They are great leaders and will do great things in life. They have given a lot to our program and are winners.”
For the Tigers, Whitaker had 12 points, Taylor 11, Boggess eight, McCallister six, and Carman had 3.
For next season, the Tigers will return 80% of their offense, as the top three leading-scorers in Whitaker, McCallister and Boggess return.
However, they will need to replace Taylor’s ability to stretch the defense and get long-range offensive production out of junior guard Caleb Wyatt and freshman Drew May to help spread the floor to keep the defenses honest and open the driving lanes for Whitaker and McCallister.
Sophomore center Lincoln English will need to help the do-it-all Boggess and the energetic Carman man the paint in the place of Miles, as he showed some glimpses near the end of the season.
McCracken County loses a lot this offseason on both sides of the ball, specifically tournament MVP Ian McClure, so the Tigers could be favored to win the First Region next year, but there’s work to do.
