MURRAY — Lady Laker freshman Addi Schumacher shot for three as the buzzer sounded to end the game against Carlisle. It was official: Calloway held the Lady Comets to zero field goals throughout the entirety of the second half last night.
“That’s basically what our pregame was,” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said. “I told them even in the huddle: our defense is going to be what wins the basketball game.”
And Waller was absolutely correct. An unbreakable defense is what propelled the Lady Lakers to a 56-13 win.
“I thought our kids really stepped up,” Waller said. “Our defense got a little bit better every quarter. That’s what you’re looking for as a coach, that you improve as the game goes on. Sometimes it’s easy to have a little bit of a lax moment or lax quarter even, so I was glad with how our kids played defense for four quarters.”
Seventh-grader Skylar Waller and Sophomore Adison Hicks came in hot with a pair of threes each to bring the lead to 12-4 in the first quarter. Hicks tacked on a free throw and Calloway was up 13-4.
Hicks opened up the second quarter with another three and made it obvious that the Lady Lakers meant business. By the end of the night, Hicks totaled four of seven from the three-point line.
“It was nice to see her come out on fire,” Waller said. “The one thing I keep telling her is that if she focuses on the defense, the offense will happen, and I thought she did that. She brought a lot of energy to the team tonight, and her shot fell, and that just gave her even more confidence. She’s pretty deadly when she has as much confidence as she did tonight. She’s capable of doing that night in and night out.”
The next field goal for Calloway came from Senior Charlee Settle. The team’s leading point-scorer didn’t net her first shot until there was only 4:30 left in the half. She faked a pass to her teammate and then shot a floater to bring the score up to 18-10.
“In the 2-3 zone, our kids looked for her in the middle. Her shots just didn’t fall,” Waller said. “That’s going to happen on occasion. I told her when I brought her out one time: ‘Focus on what you can control. You can control your defense, and you can control your rebounding and look for those easy put backs.’ I thought she did a good job with that in the second quarter. I definitely don’t want any kid to ever stop shooting and definitely not her. I don’t feel like she did that. Things just didn’t go her way as far as shots falling.”
At the end of the half, Calloway was up 28-11. Just as Waller said, the Lady Lakers’ defense escalated with each progressive quarter. The Lady Comets were held to two free throws in the third, and even with Calloway’s second string playing the majority of the fourth, Carlisle was unable to put any more points on the board.
“I thought our kids stepped up when they came on,” Waller said. “They didn’t come out relaxed, and they didn’t change anything. Those were young kids too. We at one point had three middle schoolers on the floor with a couple of freshmen.”
Hicks led the team in points, racking up 15 by the end of the game, and she scored 57 percent from the three-point line. Junior Elle Carson was next up with 12 points and four rebounds. Settle had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Even without scoring, Settle was able to make a major impact.
Next up, the Lady Lakers will take on Webster County on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the 2A State Tournament.
