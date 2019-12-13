MURRAY — Every year two local rivals meet up to battle it out on the basketball court. The difference this year is that the battle will come much sooner than usual. The Lady Tigers and Lady Lakers usually don’t meet up until January, when both teams have had the opportunity to form their identities.
Head coach for the Calloway County Lakers, Valerie Waller, said, “It changes things a lot really. We’re just getting started.”
The Lady Tigers and Lady Lakers are still trying to figure out their new, young teams. Both teams graduated big time players last season and are still adjusting to their new starting-five. The Lady Lakers return Charlee Settle and Elle Carson from their starting rotation last year and that’s it. Murray only returns Angela Gierhart, Makenzie Turley, and Calli Carver from their starting-five last year.
“We’re still putting our pieces together, so it’s definitely a game-changer,” Waller said. “It’s kind of exciting too. I’m excited about it being early. It’s different when you play in January versus December. I think it’s a good thing. It’s no different than playing the big games we play before Christmas with McCracken and Graves. I’m looking forward to seeing where we are.”
Preparing for this game is difficult to scout because both teams have only played three games. Right now, Murray High is 2-1 while Calloway is 0-3.
Head coach of the Lady Tigers, Tom Foust, said, “Everything preseason that I’ve seen has had us kind of flip-flopped between fourth and fifth in the region. I don’t go by region rankings too much in the preseason because you never know how things are going to play out, but I think on paper it’s probably a pick ‘em game.”
Meaning either team could end the night a winner.
“We scout it as much as humanly possible,” Waller said. “That’s all you can do. We know their personnel as far as who their go-to’s are. Gierhart, we know her for sure. We know Calli and Turley, so those things haven’t changed. You scout as much as humanly possible, and you put the best game plan together, and you go compete.”
Just as Waller predicted, Foust said those three athletes will be key players in Friday night’s game.
“I expect Calli to have a really big game,” Foust said. “Within our offense, she has been getting really creative and making some really, really smart basketball plays. Things we’ve done in practice that I didn’t think she’d be able to pull off in games just yet, she’s already really starting to show.”
Add in the craftiness of Gierhart and the intelligent facilitator in Turley, and Murray High has a triple-threat to be reckoned with.
As for Calloway, Foust said the main force to overcome will be who he deemed “the one-headed monster”: senior Charlee Settle. The Murray State commit has already racked up 30 rebounds and 60 points this season, and she will be hungry for more tonight.
But Foust knows that defeating Calloway will involve much more than just controlling Settle.
“There are other pieces there, and we can’t focus solely on Charlee and expect to win that game,” he said. “There are other kids that could step up and have a big night, and I don’t want that to cost us when we’re so focused on one person, even as talented as she is.”
Besides their scouting focuses, the Lady Tigers have also been working on improving their rebounding abilities.
“Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding. That’s been our biggest issue so far: giving teams second-chance points,” Foust said. “We have defended really well in the half-court, but when you give up two or three offensive rebounds in one possession, it can put a damper on what you’re trying to do.”
Foust knows that Calloway will have the stands packed with fans, and he is ready for it.
“They always bring a pretty good crowd,” Foust said. “Last year when my brother was head coach, they heckled him quite a bit, so I expect the same for myself, which I enjoy that. I enjoy a rowdy atmosphere at home or away. As far as a home-court advantage for Calloway, I don’t think there is one.”
Both coaches are excited about the tradition of the crosstown game.
“In every sport, they’re the main rival,” Foust said. “They’re right across the street, and it’s a tradition. The kids always get hype for it. Good crowds, we’re looking forward to it.”
Where the coaches’ opinions differ is how much weight this game has on the rest of the season.
“I think it’s extremely important,” Waller said. “We saw that last year when we got beat on that last-second shot. I really thought that loss hurt us for the season, to be honest. It kind of took a little air out of the ball for us, and I think it’s really important. We haven’t beaten Murray in I don’t know how many years. People know that. People in the community know that. So I think it’s a big deal for us to come out on Friday night and make a statement.”
Foust sees this game as more of a stepping stone rather than a season maker or breaker.
“Honestly, it’s another game on our schedule,” Foust said. “If we win that game, we’re not cutting those nets down. That’s our main goal: cutting as many nets down as we can this year. It’s a good quality game in our district. We want to win it, but this doesn’t make or break our season.”
