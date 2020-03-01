MURRAY — In the end, the Racers lost to Austin Peay 88-59, but the big picture is what matters—they are headed to the OVC tournament for the third-straight year under head coach Rechelle Turner.
Depleted and fatigued, Murray State’s remaining healthy players battled for a solid two and a half quarters of play before ultimately running out of steam.
Couple some foul trouble for two starters, Lex Mayes and Laci Hawthorne, in the third quarter with the exhaustion and that explains why the Racers were outscored 48-25 in the second half. They gave it all they had.
“I would say foul trouble,” Reagan Blackburn said. “Lex having four and then Laci had four so that kind of got us out a bit. And then also fatigue. We know we only have eight players playing right now so that kind of gets you sometimes.”
“In the first half, our kids fought. We did some good things,” Turner said.
“In the second half, you get tired, people playing out of position, and foul trouble. There were a lot of things that did not go our way.”
With the tired legs, turnovers piled up, and the Racers finished with 20 for the game that resulted in 25 points for Austin Peay.
“You just tell them, ‘It is what it is,’” Turner said. “I told them we would be hard-pressed to win very many games against very many teams right now. We are depleted. There are no if, ands, or buts about it.”
On the offensive side, Mayes led the way with 18 points, and G’torrid Swinton added a season-high 11 to go with nine rebounds. Hawthorne scored just nine points but pulled in a game-high 16 rebounds. Lastly, Blackburn scored nine but shot just 30% from the field.
In reality, there wasn’t much the Racers could have done different defensively to the Govs. They were in position on several occasions and it didn’t matter. It was one of those nights where the opposition just didn’t miss. The Govs finished the night with 14 made three-point shots and shot just below 50% for the game.
“Give Austin Peay credit. They made lots of shots,” Turner said. “They are a good basketball team. They play a lot of kids…and I think they have gotten better as the year has gone on…They will be a tough out in Evansville for sure, especially if they are shooting the ball well.”
For the Racers, a trip to Evansville will be a reality and despite the depth issues, the experience alone will be worth its weight in gold come next year.
“It is a big challenge ahead of us but to be able to get the kids to Evansville and to give them the experience of being in the tournament,” Turner said. “I am really glad that the kids who have not been to the tournament like Laci and G’Torria (Swinton) will get that experience so that they are ready to step up and help us when we get back there next year.”
“I think they are going to grow from it and they are going to learn from it and we are going to come out on the other side better for it.”
The Racers will face UT Martin on Wednesday at 1 p.m. inside the Ford Center in Evansville. It’s a team they have seen twice this year and lost to both times. Still, the experience will be more important than the final score, and who knows, maybe the Racers have one last surprise up their sleeve.
