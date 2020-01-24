MURRAY — It was another tough night for the Racers as they hosted the Belmont Bruins at the CFSB Center in their first home game in two weeks. Belmont raced out to a big lead and never looked back as they handed the Racers an 86-56 loss, their second-largest conference loss this season.
The Racers hung tough for the first half with the Bruins, but trailed by 12 at the break. What stood out was the inability to finish quality looks on the offensive end.
“It continues to be the same struggles, 32% shooting, 25% from three,” Turner said. “At halftime looking at the shot chart, let me tell you if I could have drawn up that we were going to get that many open looks in the first half I would’ve taken it. We just don’t make shots.”
For the game the Racers were inefficient and seemed tired, but that’s how it’s going to be as the season continues. They are without three players that were playing big minutes earlier this year and the depth just isn’t there. This puts the team in a tough spot because they are forced to use players that weren’t even in consideration two weeks ago.
One of those players did show up big for the Racers in her limited time though and that was Ashley Hunter. She scored 10 points in just under 12 minutes of play.
Turley finished with 11 to lead the team, and Laci Hawthorne recorded 14 rebounds. Outside of that the team struggled.
“I felt like in the first half we showed some grit but we just didn’t make any shots,” Turner said.
They return to action on Saturday when they host Tennessee State at 5 p.m.
