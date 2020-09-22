Dialed in - Heckman sees opportunities, not obstacles

MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer senior Izzy Heckman possesses an admirable work ethic and level of mental toughness that never fails to inspire her Racer teammates. That’s why, when her senior campaign was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was no surprise that she saw it as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.
“Although I’m disappointed we’re not having a fall season, I’m looking forward to being able to play in the spring. I’m using this time now to work on things I want to improve on. I feel like it’s important to take it day-by-day and remind myself that everything we do this semester will make us better leading into the spring,” said Heckman.
That positive attitude and drive has fueled a fantastic career that has seen the Powder Springs, Georgia native play a vital role in a pair of OVC titles and NCAA Tournament appearances since stepping foot on campus in the fall of 2017.
“Keeping a positive attitude is really important during this time. One of our expectations is working hard in everything we do in the weight room, on the field, and in the classroom. I’m getting to know each of the new players and their style of play. Showing up excited to play every day is also very important,” she explained.
Heckman, who has appeared in 51 matches to this point in her Murray State career, recently collected All-OVC First Team honors as she anchored the Racer back line during the 2019 campaign. She also garnered a pair of OVC Defensive Player of the Week awards, and even got involved in the attack - posting 25 shots (16 on goal) a year ago. The first goal of her career also came in dramatic fashion when her 90th minute strike lifted the Racers to a 2-1 victory on the road over Morehead State on October 4, 2019.
“A positive that has come from this is that we get to practice more together as a team before we play in an actual game. We also have gotten to play 11v11 which helps it to be more game realistic. I know how hard it was to come in as a freshman and only practice a couple weeks and immediately go straight into games in mid-August, so it is beneficial for our newcomers and freshmen that we get more time to practice as a team before we play in a game. This has also given us time to improve on some of our play.”
Heckman, who is majoring in communication disorders, also takes pride in her work in the classroom and was named to the OVC’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
“Being a student-athlete has helped me to be flexible during this time when things are constantly changing. It has also helped me learn how to overcome challenges,” added Heckman.
The Racers, who look to build on an 8-2 OVC record from a year ago that featured a perfect 5-0 mark against conference opponents at home at Cutchin field will do so with 10 additions to the already-talented roster.
“I feel as though our team has connected well from the start. We are still learning a lot about each other, but I feel as though on and off the field our personalities and the way we play connects well. I expect to see us perform well against our conference opponents and look forward to competing for a championship!”
