Christian Dinh and Wallace McCoy

Christian Dinh, coach of the Quest BJJ MMA team, left, stands with the team's star fighter, Wallace McCoy, at the Quest Fitness dojo in Murray. Under Dinh's guidance,McCoy has won two championship belts in only a four-match career.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The name “Dinh” has been synonymous with martial arts for many years, thanks to taekwondo instructor Tung Dinh. 

His Quest Fitness dojo has produced numerous black belts, as well as champions at tournaments throughout the country. Among students, not surprisingly, was his son, Christian, who also became an instructor alongside his father. 