MURRAY — The name “Dinh” has been synonymous with martial arts for many years, thanks to taekwondo instructor Tung Dinh.
His Quest Fitness dojo has produced numerous black belts, as well as champions at tournaments throughout the country. Among students, not surprisingly, was his son, Christian, who also became an instructor alongside his father.
However, several years ago, Christian began hearing the drum call of another form of martial arts, It is called mixed martial arts, better known as “MMA,” which has become closely identified with another acronym, UFC, which stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship. This incorporates several forms of martial arts, as well as boxing, into one high-intensity sport that has attracted millions of fans around the world.
Christian has actually fought 10 times as an amateur with dreams of someday being part of a big-time fight card and he is looking at perhaps making the jump to professional soon. For now, though, he has channeled his father’s ability to get the most out of students as an MMA coach and that has led to the formation of Quest BJJ MMA, which is quickly gaining a reputation around the region as one of its fighters, Murray’s Wallace McCoy, has won championships.
“Technically, I’ve been doing MMA 14 or 15 years now,” said Christian, now 27. “So I’ve been competing here and there (he has compiled a record of 7-3 with all seven wins by either technical knockout or submission) and I’d like to compete again more toward the end of the year.
“But I’ve stepped back from that and I’m coaching and our program is really growing. We’ve got a lot of good guys that want to compete and I know they’re hungry and want to compete and I just want to help them and put them in the best situation so they can win and do whatever they want to do with this.
“I’m doing, in a sense, like my dad, but I’m putting my own spin on it. I’ll always be grateful for taekwondo and what it’s taught me, but my true passion is MMA and Brazilian jiu jitsu.”
So Christian is taking the role of what famed boxing trainers Angelo Dundee and Eddie Futch were to the likes of legends Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, the person who gets in front of their fighter between round and reminds them of pre-fight strategy. Sometimes, it is calm and quiet. Other times?
“Yeah, I’m doing a lot of screaming and yelling (even during rounds as his fighters battle opponents inside an eight-sided ring with a fence around it called an octagon). I’m definitely more nervous coaching than fighting in the sense of having nerves,” he said of how he is much more high-strung than his father, renowned for his calm demeanor even in the face of high-pressure contests. “But that’s because you want to see your person who is putting in all of these hours of training do well. You don’t want to see something stupid happen.”
For McCoy, his debut ended with something not-so-nice happening. Dinh said he was dominating his opponent and headed toward an easy win when, suddenly, lightning struck ... and Wallace’s proverbial lights went out. He had been knocked out but he has clearly learned from that experience.
McCoy, now 23, joined Quest BJJ MMA more than a year ago after becoming familiar with the Dinh family through a kickboxing class Quest Fitness was operating as part of Murray State’s Upward Bound program. A former Murray State football player, McCoy was using the class to improve his endurance to return to football, but found he liked the competitive side of kickboxing. Now, since the loss in his debut, he has gone 3-0, all wins by KO, and he has claimed light heavyweight title belts for Tennessee-based Angel Fight Promotions and the Aries Fight Series.
Now, he is preparing for his most high-profile venture into the octagon, an appearance as part of the Black Tie & Boxing event in January in sports-crazy Jackson, Tennessee. That will be for the Hub City title. With a win, McCoy could be in line for bigger bouts.
“When I walked in the door, it felt like home,” McCoy said of joining the Quest BJJ MMA lineup that has four or five athletes competing in matches. He had not worked directly with Christian during the Murray State class, but he said he did know about his exploits in MMA through talking to Tung.
This interested McCoy because he has always enjoyed MMA.
“So, one day, Master Dinh showed me a video of (Christian’s) first fight and he landed a huge leg kick and it had a huge sound,” McCoy recalled. “So I said, ‘You know what? I’ll spar with him.’ Well, luckily, Master Dinh didn’t let me enjoy a piece of humble pie. I would’ve ate it that day for sure.
“However, I have taken a couple of those and I know the feeling, but I haven’t been hit that hard in the body by anybody else since then.”
However, that hard work has paid dividends. Every day in the dojo, McCoy and his other competitors, even some from off the street, are pushed to their physical and mental limits. These workouts are not for the faint of heart with Christian remarking that some newcomers decided they could not continue this kind of training after one session.
McCoy is able to endure and said he is much better for it.
“I feel this is where my success is coming from. Everyone on the team is part of a family atmosphere here and Christian has put in the time getting it to this point,” he said, the championship belts he owns lying neatly at his feet as he sat with Christian for an interview a few weeks ago inside the dojo. “Every time I win one of these, it’s for them too.
“We’ve put in a lot of hours. We come in at 6 or 7 each night and we’re still here at 10:30 or 11 drilling for specific situations that may come up, so that when you’re in the cage, you’re ready for every possible thing that you can get into.”
Dinh said finding fights in this part of the country is becoming easier. He said there is a very strong following in the Clarksville, Tennessee area that has proven very valuable for McCoy and others to earn their stripes. Robbie Markum of Henry County, Tennessee is another Quest BJJ MMA product who recently was able to fight in front of a large crowd in eastern Kentucky with a card in Ashland. Markum opened his MMA career with a win by decision.
Dinh said the biggest marketing tool is still one of the oldest and most effective, word of mouth, and he said, often times, important contacts are lurking inside area gyms. This is how fights are put together. Now, McCoy is preparing for a big opportunity in Jackson.
With a win there, the chances may increase to where his visibility begins to grow beyond West Tennessee. And Dinh and McCoy both admit it, they have big dreams of being part of big-time fight cards, on pay-per-view television, in front of huge crowds.
And with the Voice of the UFC, Bruce Buffer, introducing them.
“Every time I watch those fights, I close my eyes and visualize it. Every time, regardless of whether it’s a prelim or the main card,” McCoy said of the mental image of Buffer, half brother of longtime boxing announcer Michael Buffer, calling his name for a huge fight in, say, Las Vegas with ESPN broadcasting it.
“For me, that’s the goal and it’s not a matter of if but a matter of when … without a doubt.”
“That would be a 10,” Christian said of not just being a fighter for an opportunity like that but being the coach. “That’s what we’re doing here. That’s the ultimate goal for whoever comes out of here. As long as they’re part of our group, our family, that’s what I want to see happen.”
