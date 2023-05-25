MURRAY — Longtime Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh has had to wait a bit to try his periodic fitness challenge to acknowledge his family’s escaping Vietnam to come to the United States in 1975.

Originally, he was to have engaged in a sit-ups challenge close to the anniversary of the fall of Saigon — April  30. However, Dinh, known for completing some challenges are considered quite difficult, despite the pain and agony they can bring him, was felled by an injury to his back that developed in the days leading into this year’s challenge, which will consist of 25 consecutive hours of performing sit-ups.

