MURRAY — Longtime Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh has had to wait a bit to try his periodic fitness challenge to acknowledge his family’s escaping Vietnam to come to the United States in 1975.
Originally, he was to have engaged in a sit-ups challenge close to the anniversary of the fall of Saigon — April 30. However, Dinh, known for completing some challenges are considered quite difficult, despite the pain and agony they can bring him, was felled by an injury to his back that developed in the days leading into this year’s challenge, which will consist of 25 consecutive hours of performing sit-ups.
However, Dinh told The Ledger & Times this week that he is once again ready, with precautions in place to prevent the problem that caused the postponement in April from developing again. Therefore, he will launch his challenge at 10 a.m. Sunday at his Quest Fitness gym/dojo in Murray.
Compared to other challenges through which he has put himself, this one, he says, is minor. By the time the challenge ends on Monday, he said he will have “only” 10,000 to 15,000 sit-ups. That is only a small blip compared to the 40,000 he completed in 30 hours in 2015 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, which culminated with a visit to Washington where he and son Christian became part of a major Vietnamese-American observance on the National Mall a small distance away from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
This year’s challenge is part of a preparation for 2025, when he will attempt to complete 50 straight hours of sit-ups on the 50th anniversary of the family coming to the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.