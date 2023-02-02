Dinh fight poster

This is the poster that is promoting Murray MMA fighter Christian Dinh’s professional debut bout with New York’s Nicholas Mondelli Saturday night in Shepherdsville. 

 Image provided

MURRAY — For many fight observers, what Christian Dinh of Murray is doing on Saturday night would be considered a suicide mission.

When he enters the spotlight, it will be for the first time in about four years. Layoffs of that length of time usually are not very advantageous ... unless one is discussing mixed martial arts, where that kind of thing usually has little effect on a fighter. And that happens to be the type of fight in which Dinh will be engaging.