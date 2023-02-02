MURRAY — For many fight observers, what Christian Dinh of Murray is doing on Saturday night would be considered a suicide mission.
When he enters the spotlight, it will be for the first time in about four years. Layoffs of that length of time usually are not very advantageous ... unless one is discussing mixed martial arts, where that kind of thing usually has little effect on a fighter. And that happens to be the type of fight in which Dinh will be engaging.
Even more interesting is that Dinh, 27, as well as his opponent, Nick Mondelli, 34, of New York, will both be making their MMA professional debuts. Dinh was 7-4 in his amateur career, while Mondellli was 6-8.
“My fight is not the main event but it’s the fourth-to-last fight of the night, so people will be watching,” Dinh said earlier this week. He will step into the octagon at the Parquette Springs Conference Center in the Louisville suburb of Shepherdsville as part of a 17-fight card that starts at 6 p.m. Murray time.
Dinh said he believes his fight will be at about 9 or 10.
“It feels good (to be that high on the card). It makes it feel very real. It’s not just a game anymore. Now, I’m really doing something.
“The last time I had a live MMA fight? It was pre-COVID, so, yeah, it’s been awhile and part of the reason I haven’t been able to fight because of things with COVID. We’ve had COVID restrictions going on, where they weren’t allowing spectators at events. There were new mandates.
“Then, there was one time that I was scheduled to fight and I got COVID (though he has made a full recovery) and I couldn’t fight, so it’s been a long up-and-down journey getting here.”
However, the moment is close and, while four years may seem like too long, Dinh is not worried. Actually, he said it is as if he has been fighting matches the whole time as his training has left him in solid shape.
In other words, this is not like some boxing matches where a fighter takes a fight on very short notice, even though he has not trained regularly.
“I’m going multiple hours a day and I get to do a lot of sparring,” Dinh said of his fellow students that are part of his Quest Fitness Brazilian Jiu Jitsu team that is based in Murray. “I’ve got a great team and all of my students are part of my team and they help push me and they’re there for me and helping to support me. That makes it so much easier.
“Plus, I train hard whenever I train with guys at other gyms (such as in Clarksville and Nashville). You know, we’re not playing patty cake.”
One of those students — Murrayan Wallace McCoy — will be his lead corner man Saturday in Shepherdsville. McCoy, who has a very successful start to his own amateur career and has already won two belts, has also been one of Dinh’s main sparring partners, another reason Dinh is feeling that he will not have ring rust on Saturday.
“He chokes me out and I choke him out,” said the mild-mannered McCoy. “I will say that I think he is superior to me on the ground.”
Dinh said he is feeling confident about getting a win and a big reason has to do with his time between fights. While professional MMA cards routinely are being shown on such sports giants as ESPN and FS1, amateur fights have only started being shown on television within the past few years.
Dinh’s last fight happened at a time where TV was not prevalent at the amateur level. That has not been the case with Mondelli, whose career is all over Youtube and Dinh said he has been using those clips to study Saturday’s opponent.
“He doesn’t have that much film on me. Now, I’m sure he could find a video or two, but my fighting style is so much different,” Dinh said.
Plans are in place for Dinh’s fight to be available for viewing at the new location of HopHound Brew Pub in Murray on South 12th Street. Phone 270-917-1582 for details.
