Dinh and Bruce

Always watching inside the Quest Fitness dojo in Murray is the large artwork featuring martial arts legend Bruce Lee and Tung Dinh said he always finds inspiration from that work when preparing for his fitness challenges.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Longtime Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh is at it again.

On Sunday, he will launch yet another ultra endurance challenge, though this one may actually considered, dare it be said, “easy.” Dinh’s goal will again involve what appears to be his go-to fitness regimen — sit-ups — as he will launch his attempt to complete 25 consecutive hours of them, starting at 10 a.m. at his Quest Fitness gym/dojo in Murray.

