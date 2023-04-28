MURRAY — Longtime Murray martial arts instructor Tung Dinh is at it again.
On Sunday, he will launch yet another ultra endurance challenge, though this one may actually considered, dare it be said, “easy.” Dinh’s goal will again involve what appears to be his go-to fitness regimen — sit-ups — as he will launch his attempt to complete 25 consecutive hours of them, starting at 10 a.m. at his Quest Fitness gym/dojo in Murray.
This time, he is not seeking a Guinness World Record or anything like that, though. No.
He said this is the start of his true preparations for, in typical Dinh style, something much bigger — 50 consecutive hours of sit-ups for when he honors his 50th year of living in the United States after he and his family caught one of the last planes out of native homeland South Vietnam on April 30, 1975.
“Number one, this is the 48th anniversary, plus the month of May is designated as Fitness Awareness Month, so what a great way for me to honor my freedom, thanks to Vietnam veterans! We need to honor them,” Dinh said Thursday, explaining the mission that will start Sunday morning in more detail. “This allows me to prepare for the 50-hour one. You don’t just start by jumping into it and do 50 (though, over the years, it has seemed that way with Dinh). No, you start at about 25 and move up a little, then ‘Bingo!’ You’re ready.
“So we’re going 25 hours this time and that will be put me somewhere between 10 and 15,000 sit-ups. Then, next year, we come back and double that, but what’s going to be so neat (about Sunday) is we’re going to be having children this ... all my ‘Little Dragons’ are going to do 250 (including his 5-year-old grandson, Silas). Plus, we’re also going to have 10 or 15 adults that are going to have to do 1,000 each.”
The event is going to be broadcast live on Quest Fitness’ Facebook page and Dinh said he is hoping to attract a strong audience in order to spread the dual message about Vietnam and the American soldiers and those from other nations who tried to help the Vietnamese people during the Vietnam War, only to be shown little to no appreciation from many people from their own homelands, as well as fitness.
While no Guinness record is at stake, Dinh likes to make sure everything is official. That is why he was already in the process Thursday of preparing the setup, complete with a camera designed to track how many sit-ups Dinh completes.
“Oh yes, with this you have to go all the way down (on his back) for the counter to click,” Dinh said, adding that there is one more degree of difficulty. “Nobody will be holding my legs. When you have someone holding your legs, it’s much easier because you get leverage, but nobody is going to want to do that for you for that long. I have do it myself.”
