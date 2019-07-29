MURRAY — The Murray Disc Golf Club hosted the eighth annual Murray Open disc golf tournament over the weekend.
Winners included Intermediate Justin McCullough, Rec Cyrus Lingle, Professional Mark Reid, Advanced Colby Gore, 50 and Up Gary Haws and Women’s Champion Danni Ward.
Tournament director Jeremy Bilodeau said this tournament is important to host every year because it encourages participation of all levels of disc golfers in the surrounding area.
“For this tournament, we’re really trying to build a strong disc golf community in Murray from the ground up. We’re trying to make it really beginner friendly to just increase our overall participation level in the area,” Bilodeau said.
Murray has one of the best disc golf courses in the area, and Bilodeau expressed the need to make use of it.
“We have a beautiful course here,” he said. “It’s one of the best in the area, and we need more disc golfers because if we’ve got it, we should use it.”
However, even with such an admirable course, mother nature can take her toll on those who participate in outdoor athletics. Saturday was such an example. The high heat forced players to compete in uncomfortable conditions.
Despite the temperature, Bilodeau was overall pleased with the level of competition he saw Saturday.
“It was really good,” he said. “We had a lot of really good players that came out and battled through the heat and the really difficult course. It was fun.”
Bilodeau added that the tournament would not have been possible without the steadfast work of Dan Thompson.
