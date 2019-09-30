MURRAY — Sometimes you’ve got it and sometimes you don’t. Saturday night, the Racers didn’t have it.
From the opening series, it was clear that Murphy’s Law would have a say in the game. Anything that could go wrong did go wrong. The defense of the Racers made a quick stop of the UT-Martin offense, but on the ensuing punt, they were called for a roughing the punter penalty. That extended the drive for the Skyhawks and they capitalized on the mistake to take the 7-0 lead.
The final play of the game continued the Murphy’s Law game as the UT-Martin Skyhawks (2-2, 1-0) scored a touchdown on a deflected pass that caromed off the intended receiver and fell right into the waiting hands of Donnell Williams. All night, the Racers (2-3, 0-1) and head coach Mitch Stewart saw things go the wrong way in the 40-7 loss.
“That was a bad game,” Stewart said. “I didn’t do a good job of getting the boys ready to play. Everything that happened, you can go through a slew of things that were negative that happened, in the return game, roughing the punter, turnovers, the whole bit. It’s my job to get these guys ready to play and we were not ready to play tonight.”
Offensively, the Racers had 16 carries for just 17 yards rushing, and the air attack was just as abysmal with a 17-29 night for Preston Rice. The air attack stumbled due to several drops and mental errors.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Racers were outmatched physically and with the effort level. Missed tackles helped the Skyhawks rush for 211 yards and three TDs. It was also a night where the Skyhawks were on the field offensively for 95 plays, which nearly doubled their season-high of 56 plays against Southern Illinois. The defense simply couldn’t get off the field.
As for special teams, mistakes piled up as Murray State started inside of their own 20-yard line multiple times. It was a performance that baffled the mind after what the Racers had shown through the first four weeks of the season. They were outplayed in every facet of the game.
“Bottom line is, they came out with a purpose and their purpose was sought out more than ours was, and they just played better,” Stewart said. “They whipped us in all phases of the game. They whipped us. Coaching, offensively, defensively, and special teams, the whole deal, they whipped us.”
On the only scoring drive of the game for the Racers, quarterback Preston Rice found Rodney Castille in the middle of the end zone for a 28-yard catch. That would be the only feel-good moment of the game.
The first half left much to be desired for the Murray State Racers and the second half got off to an inauspicious start with a penalty on the kickoff return for the Racers. They started inside their own five-yard line and quickly went three and out.
“One game doesn’t define your season. It can if you let it,” Stewart said. “But, we have to develop from this loss and there is a lot of learning you can do from a game like this. That’s probably the biggest positive that we have … That was really really bad football that we just played and that’s not characteristic of us, so what we have to do is make sure that we come in with a purpose and a vision of letting this game develop us.”
Coach Stewart said that the fault lies with him after last night’s performance. He said that he failed to get his guys ready for the game and vowed to never let it happen again.
“I’ll never let those guys go out on the field and be embarrassed like that again,” Stewart said. “That ain’t going to happen under my watch. Tonight, it will be a regretful bus ride on the way back. It will be very painful because regret is the toughest type of pain and it’s the one that stings the worst.”
The loss dropped the Racers to 0-1 in the OVC with a game against Eastern Illinois at home on tap next weekend at 1 p.m.
