MURRAY — Crosstown Classic times two. That’s what’s on the horizon should a football season take place this year.
This upcoming football season, should it happen, could feature a first for Murray and Calloway County as the two teams have agreed to play twice in the regular season. Both teams had open dates on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6. After the latest announcement from the KHSAA that pushed the start of the season back and added the week of Nov. 6 to the schedule, the two sides immediately penciled in the Crosstown Classic as the season finale.
On Tuesday, head coach of the Lakers Chris Champion and head coach of the Tigers Keith Hodge decided to schedule each other for a second game and fill the empty spot in October.
“Me and Coach Hodge have talked on and off throughout this whole thing and we normally try to work with each other a little bit on scheduling,” Champion said. “Hodge is good about trying to help out other coaches, so I called him and we got to talking and I hadn’t been able to fill my 10/2 game and he hadn’t been able to fill his 10/2 game, and we just started talking about options that are out there. There’s really not any games around, less than two hours away, so then you get into the idea of busing and potentially going to other counties where COVID-19 cases are a lot higher.”
Champion and Hodge came up with the best possible solution to their logistical nightmares when the idea was floated about playing each other twice. It was brilliant in its simplicity.
“We were just talking and I asked him, ‘Is there any rule against us playing each other,’ and he said, ‘no,’ and we just thought, ‘why don’t we play each other twice?’ He was down for it and I was down for it,” Champion said. “At the end of the day, we just want to keep our kids safe and play football and he and I are both on the same page there, so we decided, why not.”
Not only does the addition of the game fill a void in the schedule for both teams, but it also provides a better opportunity for the two teams to actually play each other in this uncertain season.
“It’s going to be an odd season, and you do whatever you can to get games,” Calloway County Athletic Director Greg Butler said. “That’s a game that everyone wants to play, so if you wait until that very last game, you’re looking at the potential for an outbreak or somebody needing to make up a district game that had some kind of an issue. So, it’s kind of in jeopardy if we wait until that last week.”
With the fear of coronavirus outbreaks ever present, the idea of playing a game against an opponent within the same community is practical.
“If you look at our two communities, us playing each other…you’re not going to spread anything that way,” Butler said. “These kids are already around each other all of the time. What you don’t want is, if there is any way to prevent these kids from working hard all offseason, waiting for season, and missing out. We will do whatever we can do to give them the opportunity to play a game, and if that means playing each other, then play each other, and if something falls through then we’ve done the best that we can.”
Everyone involved is hopeful that a season is played and that the double Crosstown Classic can take place, but at the same time there are legitimate fears that this could be all for naught.
“It’ll be great for the community, but we don’t know if those games will even be played,” Murray High Athletic Director Ann Greenfield said.
The KHSAA will meet on Thursday, Aug. 20, to decide whether to move forward with their current plan for fall sports or to make changes. If there are no changes, then the Lakers and Tigers can begin practice on Aug. 24 and play the first game of the year on Sept. 11.
With limited seating capacity restrictions likely for the upcoming season, Butler said the choice to play Murray twice had nothing to do with money and everything to do with providing an opportunity for the student-athletes.
“Both coaches had those two weeks open and everybody was in a mad dash to schedule games, so there really were not a lot of other options for the coaches,” Butler said. “If you can schedule a game and everything works out and you get to play it, that’s better than the kids not getting to play a game. I’m concerned that with the scenarios that we have, like limited seating capacity and that stuff, I don’t know that it’s going to be anything where we can draw in big crowds. I hope we can, but we can’t count on it, so it’s not a matter of big money games or anything like that. It’s just about doing everything we can to let kids play the game that they love and let coaches coach the game that they love.”
As for the location for the two games, well that’s still undecided. The Lakers were set to host this year, but with two meetings one game will likely be a home game for the Tigers and Roy Stewart Stadium isn’t an option.
“We don’t have any plans right now,” Champion said. “We just had the game penciled in and there’s so much more information that we are waiting on from KHSAA. We have some ideas, but to say any of those ideas right now would be pure speculation. There’s a lot of factors to consider, capacity-wise, safest for our kids, safest for our community, especially when drawing a large crowd like this together twice. There’s going to be a lot of conversations that will had to be had before we get that information out there.”
As for playing the same team twice in a year, well Champion said that is a common occurrence and can only help make his team better, especially since they will be playing against one of the better teams in the state.
“When you look at it, most of us play teams twice anyways if you make it to the playoffs, and in that aspect it’s really no different,” Champion said. “I like the idea of playing a team like the Tigers. They are well-coached, they are good players, and in order for us to beat teams like Madisonville North Hopkins, Hopkinsville and Logan County, we’ve got to be able to beat teams like Murray. They are going to give us two great, quality, hard-hitting football games and hopefully that will help get us prepared for the playoffs.”
