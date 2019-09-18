MURRAY — Murray High hosted Mayfield last night in district soccer action for a doubleheader that yielded completely different results from game one to game two.
The girls got things started and the Lady Tigers were able to take advantage of several miscues by the Lady Cardinals on their way to a 10-0 mercy rule win in a game that only lasted 65 of the total 80 minutes. For head coach Shauna Traylor, last night’s game gave her an opportunity to see some players in different spots.
“It gives us the opportunity to look at people in different places, trying to find the right fit,” Traylor said. “We get to look at what we can improve on and what we are struggling with and putting that into game situations. We had some trouble finishing corners tonight, especially, which is not good but they are aware of that and we will look at that at practice.”
Annabel Wilcher scored the first two goals of the game for the Lady Tigers, then Lily Vanover scored her lone goal of the night. Angela Gierhart and Lauren Herndon rounded out the first half scoring. Hollis Bourque opened up the second half with a goal before Gierhart scored two more for the hat trick. Peyton Wray put home the final two goals for the Lady Tigers in the win.
As for the boys, it was a completely different game. The Tigers controlled the ball most of the game but lost 3-2 after losing in the penalty kick round 3-1. It was the second straight home game for the Tigers that has reached the PK stage, but it very well could’ve been a 5-1 win for the Tigers if not for some incredible saves from the Mayfield keeper.
“I felt like technically and tactically our organization was just better and we couldn’t finish,” head coach Jared Rosa said. “We clearly had way more opportunities and chances, while they were relying on our mistakes, and unfortunately those mistakes were huge. It’s not to anybody’s fault, but when it comes down to it, we have got to take care of business and they came in and basically stole it.”
On the night the Tigers managed 19 shots to Mayfield’s nine, but the Cardinals keeper made six saves and each was better than the last. The final save, outside of the PK shootout, came in the final minute of the second overtime period. Charles Pemwell put a shot towards the upper right corner and Diego Juarez got a couple of fingers on it, just enough to send it over the bar.
When the game reach the PK stage, the teams were tied 2-2, and the Tigers had goals from Pemwell and Michael Mikhahael, both in the second half. In fact, the Tigers were leading 2-1 with just over three minutes left in the game before a mental breakdown gave up the equalizer.
“When we break down mentally it’s a nosedive, and we can turn it back on like the flick of a switch,” Rosa said. “When we turn it on it looks good, really good, but then when we shut off, even for just a minute, it’s really bad.”
The two Tigers teams will play again Thursday in Crosstown Classic action against Calloway County starting at 5:30 p.m.
“This district is very fun right now, so I’m excited,” Traylor said. “I’d like to ruffle some feathers, just a little bit.”
