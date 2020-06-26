MURRAY — For the 25th time in school history, a Murray State Racer has been named as an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Senior rifle student-athlete Meike Drewell became the 21st individual to earn the prestigious honor when she was named as a second-team at-large selection, the organization announced Friday.
The women’s at-large teams are comprised of student-athletes that compete in sports other than soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball and track & field/cross country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year awards were based on career achievements, rather than season accomplishments.
“Meike sets an incredibly high standard in all three phases of student-athlete development,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “She’s earned two consecutive Elite 90 awards as the highest achieving rifle student-athlete in the country. She regularly serves her community and has competed well at the highest levels of NCAA competition. Meike has navigated an elite journey at Murray State and we are incredibly proud of her accomplishments.”
Head coach Alan Lollar echoed Saal’s sentiments. “From day one Meike has impressed. On the range, in the classroom and more importantly in life, she is a champion. She has the ability to inspire people to their best when it’s toughest. She’s a winner.”
Drewell, a business administration major, finished her undergraduate studies with a perfect 4.0 GPA. The Austin, Texas native shot in all 13 matches for the Racers this season and helped lead them to their sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship. In addition, Drewell was named as a second-team All-OVC selection in both smallbore and air rifle for the 2020-21 season.
Earlier this year, Drewell was honored with the prestigious Elite 90 award by the NCAA for the second consecutive season for having the highest GPA at the final site of competition. Recently, it was announced that she was just one of 21 female student-athletes across all winter sports and divisions to earn an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.
Drewell is now the third rifle student-athlete to earn the honor and the first female rifle student-athlete since Deena Wigger in 1990. She is also MSU’s second selection in the 2019-20 academic year, as Abby Jones of women’s soccer was named to the third team last fall.
