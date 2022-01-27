When it comes to hunting ducks and geese, weather is everything. The ducks we see in this neck of the woods come from Canada and the upper tier states. Every year, they make plans to head southward toward Louisiana and Texas or even south of the border, with a few stops along the way. Yes, they are “hard-wired” to make this annual migration, but they still need a little motivation usually in the form of a weather-related kick in the duck-butt.
Waterfowl, like all creatures great and small, need food and habitat. There is a lot of good food and habitat in the northern reaches until snow blankets the fields and the potholes freeze over. That’s not a big deal for migrators. They will pick up and head south anytime the groceries become scarce or the dabbling holes become skating rinks. But there are grain fields, rivers, lakes and dabbling holes all along the southern route and most waterfowl will only migrate far enough to reach open fields and water. When this happens, it takes another cold front to encourage them to continue their pilgrimage.
The waterfowl season opened in November with the flyway caught in the unrelenting grip of a mild autumn. Birds lollygagged around in their summer habitats until the January cold fronts arrived, then began to move. Waterfowl hunters in Illinois and Missouri have had some excellent days. Kentucky and Tennessee hunters have seen good numbers along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, and even the diehard lake hunters haves seen a good day or two. Now the birds are enjoying the rice fields of Arkansas and Texas and the swamps of Louisiana.
Could this have been a “better than usual” season for waterfowl hunters? That depends on where you hunt. For me, a good season on Kentucky Lake always meant that that I would at least see a few ducks and, every now and then, actually get a shot at one or two. Along the big rivers, it takes a limit of greenheads on every trip for the season to be remembered fondly. Over in Illinois and Missouri, the “usual” benchmark was set back when great flights of ducks and geese would darken the skies, making it impossible for any season whatsoever to be “better than usual” in this day and time.
From Christmas on, the action in Ballard County looked promising. Each wave of cold air would introduce new ducks to the area. Even the public land hunters were enjoying a little success every now and then. But all good things come to an end and, just when things were looking up, the Ohio River spilled over into the Ballard WMA and the playground was closed. Hunters accustomed to navigating the backwater areas along the Ohio and Mississippi with their duck boats were able to find good numbers of ducks.
According to the official waterfowl survey counts, duck numbers in the river counties have been lower this year than the same time periods from last year. The Jan. 19 survey found 23,500 ducks and 46 Canadas on the Ballard Refuge. The Dec. 29 survey showed 33,000 ducks and 47 Canadas. Last week’s survey was postponed due to high water. The surveys from last year show duck counts of 41,500 to 46,500 through January 2021, although the January ‘21 count did fall to 27,500 before rebounding. According to these surveys, January duck numbers this year are half of what they were last year, due in all likelihood to weather conditions.
Duck season will end in Kentucky at sundown, Jan. 31. There will be two-day “youth-only” season, Feb. 5-6. The season for Canada Geese extends through Feb. 15, and the “Conservation Order” season for snow geese will open Feb. 16. Anyone planning to hunt snow geese in Kentucky during the spring season will need a free permit from KDFWR.
If you receive a free snow goose permit, the following is taken verbatim from the permit site: “You will be required to return to this site prior to April 10 to complete a mandatory survey about your snow goose hunting experience. Failure to comply with this requirement can result in a citation and/or loss of your hunting and fishing privileges.” And they wonder why people don’t hunt as much as they used to?
As good as it has been, duck hunting in southern Illinois has come to an end for the 2021-22 season. The clock ran out on the Illinois South Zone Jan. 25. Duck season in Missouri’s South Zone will run through Jan. 31 but hunters must be aware of zone boundaries in the Bootheel as their Middle Zone, which extends below the South Zone in come areas, ended Jan. 9. Tennessee duck hunters will see their season end at sundown Sunday. The duck season in Arkansas will run through Jan. 31 this year for those still looking to trek southward.
As for fishing reports, I see more fishing reports for the St. Johns River in Florida from our local fishermen these days than for Kentucky Lake. For anyone wanting to catch crappie without the likelihood of frostbite, then the St. Johns River appears to be the destination of choice. There are a few diehard anglers dipping minnows and jigs around deep water drop-offs on the lake with some success. About the only positive statement regarding Kentucky Lake fishing at this point is that it will get better soon.
The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) plans to hold its annual convention at the Opryland Complex in Nashville, Feb. 16-20. The event was cancelled last year and I’d keep an eye on the convention website as the time nears. The exhibit hall will open Feb. 17 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. The exhibit hall will not be open on Feb. 20.
If you plan to visit the exhibit hall, it is usually the least crowded on Thursday and Friday. The crowd is usually large for the “celebrity” appearances on Saturday. Don’t go if you are sensitive to the loud and constant sound of turkey and various other critter calls as that is what you will find in the exhibit hall. All in all, this is a great event within easy driving distance where you can find just about everything that has to do with turkey hunting.
