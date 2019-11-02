LEXINGTON — Kentucky junior punter Max Duffy has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for the second this season after his magnificent night of punting in the Wildcats’ 29-7 win over Missouri.
Duffy, of Perth, Australia, earned his second national honor after being selected to Ray’s 8 list by the Augusta Sports Council and winning a fan vote. He was also named the Player of the Week after his performance against South Carolina in week five.
Against the Tigers, Duffy punted five times for a 52.4-yard average, with no return yards and had three punts inside the 20-yard line. Early in the fourth quarter, on 4th-and-6, he spied an opening and ran 26 yards for a first down; the impromptu dash helped set up a Wildcat touchdown. He also had a crucial punt in the third quarter; with UK backed up on its own 9-yard line, he flipped the field with a career-long 70-yard boot. Missouri’s average field position after Duffy’s punts was its own 14-yard line. Along with punting, Duffy also ran a fake punt that set up a touchdown.
With Duffy’s distance and placement, Kentucky leads the nation in net punting with a 46.2-yard net average. Duffy currently ranks second in the Southeastern Conference and second nationally in punting (48.8).
Kentucky is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC and headed into its second bye week of the season. The Wildcats’ next matchup is against border rival Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Kroger Field. The game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. For tickets, visit UKfootballtix.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.