MURRAY — Approximately 100 students filled the library at Murray High on Wednesday as Jorden Duffy signed his national letter of intent on National Signing Day to continue his football career at Lindsey Wilson College.
Duffy played a huge role in the Tigers offense this past season as a wide receiver, and hauled in 44 passes for 617 yards and nine touchdowns.
Working out of the slot, Duffy exploited the matchups he got on cornerbacks and sometimes linebackers. At Lindsey Wilson, the expectation is that they will want him to continue to work out of the slot.
“They told me they needed a slot (receiver) because they had a couple of seniors graduating,” Duffy said.
His visit to Lindsey Wilson was what sold him on playing there.
“I liked the coaching staff and the campus (on my visit),” Duffy said. “It seemed homey. The coaches were very friendly. I felt like I could be myself around them. The campus was slammed quaint and I don’t really like big places and a lot of people and it was small enough where I could be my own person.”
Duffy follows in the footsteps of some former Murray High players as he joins the Blue Raiders, such as C. J. Dickerson and Dante Darcus. Head coach of the Murray High Tigers football team, Keith Hodge, said he knows Duffy is capable of contributing almost immediately for the Blue Raiders.
“We’ve had several players that’s moved on to Lindsey Wilson and done great things there and it’s a good opportunity for Jorden,” Hodge said. “I think he can step right in and compete right off the bat.”
So with the dotted line signed, Duffy is all set to join Lindsey Wilson next fall and achieve his dream of playing football at the collegiate level, something very few get to actually do. One thing is for certain, it was always going to be football for Duffy.
“Football has always been big to me ever since I was a little kid,” Duffy said. “I always like the idea of showing off in front of big crowds and under the lights.”
