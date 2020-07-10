MURRAY — Coming off of a solid season for the Murray High Tigers where he averaged 9.8 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 70% from the floor, Darius Duffy has committed to continue his basketball career with Kaskaskia College.
Located in Centralia, Illinois, Kaskaskia is home to the Blue Devils who won the 2019 District 16, Region 24 championship. Coached by Brian Hancock, the Blue Devils were 17-15 last season and averaged 73 points per game.
With a pandemic going on, the recruiting process was quite different for Duffy.
The recruitment process was mostly them watching film on me,” Duffy said. “I couldn’t visit or workout with them. It was also more rushed. They wanted answers right away.”
When the offer came, Duffy didn’t take long to give his answer. Head coach of the Tigers, Dior Curtis, said he knew Duffy deserved an offer and was glad that he got the chance to play at the next level.
“Darius has a lot of potential and that was one of the things during the recruiting process that all the coaches said about him,” Curtis said. “He has barely touched the surface of the player he could become because he has only played basketball consistently for last two years.”
With his large frame and athletic ability, Duffy is expected to make an immediate impact at Kaskaskia.
“Darius can be a very productive player at the next level, if he continues to improve is skills,” Curtis said. “He has good size and is extremely athletic.”
Duffy has big dreams and hopes that this is just one stop on his way to a professional career. With just two years of basketball under his belt, there’s always a chance that growth and improvement can take him there.
“I decided to play at Kaskaskia when I found out I knew some of the players there,” Duffy said. “I’m very excited to continue to play basketball. I want to play it as long as possible and possibly go to the league. I learned my junior year that I can play anywhere if I practiced hard enough. I know the transition to the college level will be more aggressive and sped up.”
The Tigers will miss the big man this year but Curtis is excited to see what Duffy can do going forward.
“Darius was a great young man to coach,” Curtis said. “He was a great teammate and he is quite competitive. He loves to play the game and we will miss him a lot next season.”
For Murray High, this is the second year in a row that a player has gone on to reach the college level following a basketball season. Last year, Will Lovins signed with Huntingdon College.
“This is the second year in a row we have had a player sign to play at the college level,” Curtis said. “As a staff we pride ourselves on our ability to develop our players so that we can send guys to play at the next level if possible. We want to develop them as young men and if they can play basketball past HS that is a plus, and we have a few more guys that will have that opportunity in the next few years.”
Curtis added that Duffy is in the same realm as players like James Boone, Kendall Deese, Ethan Clark and Zach Flener as far as potential goes.
