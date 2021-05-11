MAYFIELD—The Murray Tigers got an early lead and didn’t lose it against Mayfield on Monday night in the 12-5 victory.
Kade Gibson got the Tigers on the board early with a 2-run RBI double to give Murray the early 2-0 lead.
The Cardinals responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the first to give them the early 3-2 lead.
Murray did not stay behind long as in the second inning they got the scoring going again.
Reese Wilson hit a RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.
Carson Tucker gave the Tigers the lead back on a walk with the bases loaded.
After two innings the Tigers held the one run lead 4-3.
Murray from then on started to run away with the game.
In the top of the third inning Kyle Crady scored on an error by the Mayfield pitcher to extend the lead to 5-3.
The Tigers were not done there as Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to score another run pushing the lead to 6-3.
Mayfield could not get anything going offensively while Murray continued to extend the lead.
In the fourth inning Austin Miller hit a RBI single to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead.
Crady hit into a RBI fielder’s choice to push the lead to 8-3.
Mayfield responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 8-5.
Murray put the game away in the sixth inning.
Abram McNutt hit a 2-run RBI double to extend the lead to 10-5.
Tucker added to the lead on a RBI single to give the Tigers the 11-5 lead.
The final run of the game came on a RBI single from Gibson to give Murray the win. n
