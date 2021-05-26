MURRAY—A tightly contested game tipped in favor of the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Calloway Lakers in Murray.
Tilghman scored in the top of the first inning on a stolen base to give the Blue Tornado a 1-0 lead.
The Lakers responded in the bottom of the inning with their lone run of the game on a stolen base by Braden Pingel to tie the game 1-1.
Matthew Ray for Calloway and Justin West for Tilghman pitched well in the game.
Ray pitched 5 2/3 innings. He recorded two runs on two hits and had six strikeouts in the game.
West went seven innings recording one run on four hits and striking out nine in the win.
Paducah Tilghman added runs in the third and the seventh to take the win for the Blue Tornado. n
