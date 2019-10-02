MURRAY— The Murray High Lady Tiger volleyball team has been putting in countless hours of hard work all season long and last night they were finally able to show off the benefits of that work in their home match against the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs. Murray High showcased their vast improvements both individually and as a team.
Head coach for the Lady Tigers, Jennifer Westbrook, said, “The first set we came out, we were pretty much on fire. We went ahead and put them away pretty easily.”
Murray High’s 25-19 first-set win was just a preview for the rest of the night. The Lady Tigers put an end to the game 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-17).
There were a couple of individuals who made major contributions to the Lady Tigers’ sweep.
Senior Keagin Brooks, who led the team with nine aces, is an example of such.
“Throughout the season, my serving hasn’t been the best,” Brooks said. “It’s something that I’ve really tried to focus on because serving is a big part of the game, obviously. You won’t have the game without a serve. Serves are what has killed us in the past, and I think that if we keep serving like we do, then we’ll progress and maybe make it to regionals.”
Senior Jamera Jones led the Lady Tigers with 12 kills, bringing her season total to 116.
“Jamera did awesome for us in the middle,” Westbrook said. “We saw that they were trying to pull two blockers in on her in the middle so we went ahead and just had her start tipping off to that right side and being able to mix up her hits and pull short and longs. She was able to do that very well.”
Jones has been essential to the success of Murray High all season long.
“Jamera comes ready to work every day,” Westbrook said. “Her team feeds off of her. When she’s hitting, when she’s killing, when she’s on fire, that pumps the team up and keeps them going. She’s always wanting to hit and willing to stay after and work. She’s come a long way this year.”
The team as a whole has also come a long way.
“Our confidence level has improved so much throughout the season,” Brooks said. “This game has been one of the best games that I’ve seen as far as attitude, confidence, and individual players.”
Confidence is something that Westbrook has been hoping for all season. She was glad to see such a high level of improvement in that area as well as technically.
“They were moving more on defense tonight, passing,” Westbrook said. “We were glad to see that. That’s a part of communication and just trusting in your teammates next to you.”
Senior Cadrian Dennis played a big role in leading the team’s communication last night.
“Generally, Cadrian is our communicator,” Westbrook said. “She kind of gets them going and gets them started, and the rest of them are starting to fall behind her more consistently. She’s our vocal leader.”
Although she doesn’t think the Lady Tigers played to their potential consistently last night, Westbrook knows that there were moments when the team showed what they are capable of.
“Now, we just have to keep that up for three sets,” she said.
The Lady Tigers will next compete at Trigg County on Thursday at 6 p.m.
