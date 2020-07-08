COLUMBUS, OH — Shaq Buchanan was set to make his way back onto a basketball court along with Memphis Hustle teammate Dusty Hannahs on Monday.
Sadly, that never happened after their team, Eberlein Drive was removed from The Basketball Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. The player is asymptomatic, and all other players and staff have tested negative.
A total of 24 teams were initially invited to participate in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) that is an annual event that awards $1 million to the winning team.
As one of the top eight teams, Eberlein Drive had a first round bye, so they were set to face off against the winner of game two between Brotherly Love and Stillwater Stars that took place on Saturday.
With Eberlein Drive’s withdrawal from the tournament, Brotherly Love earned a spot in the quarterfinals.
“We are devastated by the news that we can no longer compete, but we understand. We can report that the player who tested positive is asymptomatic and feeling well. We appreciate all @thetournament has done to keep everyone safe. We will be back in 2021 #LetsDrive,” Eberlein Drive wrote in a tweet Sunday night.
Eberlein Drive became the fifth team removed from TBT due to COVID-19.
“Health and safety has always been our top priority and our plan is working,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement. “As dramatic as it is to remove a team for a single positive case, it has always been a vital part to our plan. We wish the player a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing Eberlein Drive back in 2021.”
