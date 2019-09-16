RICHMOND — Avery Edwards posted the Murray State men’s golf team best finish Sunday at the EKU Intercollegiate Eastern Kentucky University Club at Arlington.
Edwards came home with a 13th place finish in the field of 74 competitors after he carded scores of 73-70-69=212.
Freshman Walker Beck continued his hot start to his MSU career with an 18th place finish on scores of 76-64-74=214. His second round 6-under-64 was the lowest round of the 54-hole event.
The Racers placed 11th on scores of 296-297-288=881. The team winner was Northern Kentucky (84) with a three-shot win over UT Martin (847). Next up for the Racers is an appearance at the Derek Donlenc Invitational (Sept. 23-24) at Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.