MURRAY—The McCracken Mustangs scored in all but one inning in route to a 13-3 win over the Calloway Lakers on Monday night.
McCracken got on the board early taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Josh Tucker started the game for the Mustangs on the mound. Calloway made contact off Tucker but the defense for McCracken was in place that Calloway couldn’t get a run across.
In the fourth inning the Mustangs led 6-0 when the Lakers made a run. Braden Pingel started the scoring on an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-1.
Cadwell Turner continued the scoring on a sacrifice fly ball to score two runs to cut the lead to 6-3.
McCracken did not allow the Lakers to get any closer and started to push away.
McCracken recorded 17 hits in the game and had 13 runs. The Mustangs also recorded 10 RBIs in the win.
Calloway had three runs on 11 hits in the loss.
Colby White took the loss for the Lakers. White went 2 1/3 innings with six runs and 2 strikeouts.
Tucker took the win for the Mustangs. He went four innings allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out two. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.