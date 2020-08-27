RICHMOND— College football will not be played by Murray State this fall, but the Ohio Valley Conference did allow up to four non-conference games for each of its members and some have decided to move ahead with games.
At Eastern Kentucky, the decision is quite different from the rest. Last week, they announced an eight-game non-conference schedule, which is double what the OVC allowed for this fall. On top of that, the Colonels have also made it known that they plan to skip the conference schedule set for the spring.
In a press release, the Colonels announced that their season would begin on Sept. 5 at Marshall University. The season opener will air live on ESPN at 1 p.m.
“With the release of our schedule, I am proud of what we have accomplished,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan said. “We were able to schedule games against a historic regional rival, a senior military college, and other FBS and FCS championship-level programs, to go along with our already-scheduled games at West Virginia and at home against Western Carolina. I hope that you will join me in my excitement for the schedule.”
EKU will play at West Virginia one week later on Sept. 12, before they travel to face The Citadel on Sept. 26, in Charleston, South Carolina.
The University of Central Arkansas, ranked No. 10 nationally in preseason polls, will visit Roy Kidd Stadium on Oct. 10.
The Colonels will then play two straight road games at Troy on Oct. 17, and at No. 10 Central Arkansas for a second meeting.
Their 2020 season is scheduled to conclude with home games against Stephen F. Austin State University on Nov. 7 and Western Carolina University on Nov. 21.
“I’m looking forward to leading this team onto the field at Marshall on Sept. 5,” EKU Head Coach Walt Wells said in the release. “I want to thank our administration for working so hard to ensure our players have an outstanding experience this season in an environment that stresses their well-being and safety.”
With the ongoing pandemic, EKU lost five student-athletes from the football team due to concerns over the handling of the health and safety protocols. One athlete, Landon White, made the claim that Wells, “does not care about his players safety…He cares about the $500,000 we are about to earn by playing West Virginia in Morgantown at the end of the month.”
Following White’s viral post about leaving the school, Roan stated, “We continue to learn during this pandemic and our protocols evolve as we learn new information and receive additional guidance from public health professionals. EKU Athletics continues to work in lockstep with university administration, the EKU Office of Public Safety and Risk Management and the Madison County Health Department.”
As the season nears for EKU, Roan said that he is continually working towards better student-athlete experiences and that they aren’t done as far as scheduling is concerned, leaving the possibility of additional games this season.
“My goal has been to formulate a season reflecting the mission of our university – a season of opportunities and first-class experiences conducted with the health and well-being of everyone involved as a primary priority,” said Roan. “We do have the flexibility to add additional and/or special opportunities and will continue exploring those. We’ll share those details as they become known.”
On Monday, two new positive cases were confirmed inside EKU athletics, bringing the total number of cases from the athletic department to 35. Roan said that they will continue to administer tests weekly.
Others expected to play in the OVC are Austin Peay, with three games scheduled, and Jacksonville State, with three games scheduled.
The Governors will face No. 10 Central Arkansas on Aug. 29, and then play two FBS teams, at Pittsburgh and at Cincinnati.
The Gamecocks will face Florida State on Oct. 3, followed by Mercer on Oct. 10, and North Alabama on Oct. 17.
