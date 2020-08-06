MURRAY — In a time where the fate of college football is still up in the air, there are some telltale signs that might point in the direction of no season this year.
On Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky was placed firmly in the spotlight by a place-kicker named Landon White after he made some pretty hefty allegations toward the handling of COVID-19 by the coaching staff. The accusations came in the form of an Instagram post in which White revealed that he is leaving the team because “the coach and some staff do not care about player safety.”
EKU Athletics announced their first positive COVID-19 test on July 2, when six positive tests were confirmed among players and staff. Since then, 10 more cases were reported as of July 18. However, as of July 28, EKU reported there were no new cases out of 210 tests conducted.
White claimed that there have been “little or no” tests being administered and that the last team test was on July 6.
Meanwhile, White said that the team has continued to practice, even on days where some players have shown COVID-19 symptoms and still no team tests had occurred in nearly a month.
“My last day is finally here,” White’s post begins. “Today I have resigned my position on the Eastern Kentucky University football team as a kicker. Not huge news in the sports world I know, but no matter what you hear, the facts are the facts, with the main fact being the coach and some staff do not care about player safety. I will surely miss my brothers on the field. This is a tough day for me, but somebody has got to tell the truth on what athletes are going through during this pandemic.”
As the post continues, White outlined some potentially hazardous situations that the players face with the ongoing pandemic looming.
“At Eastern Kentucky football, there is little or no testing, (the last team test was July 6). Symptomatic players are still in the building and around other teammates, but the same day people had symptoms, we continued to practice, instead of facing the issue head on,” White wrote. “Keep in mind that we started fall camp on July 31. We have plenty of players and staff that have tested positive over the last month, but you have probably heard very little on the matter. Have y’all heard about us suspending anything? Of course not. There are meeting rooms with 100-plus players and staff crammed into it with zero space and no social distancing rules in sight. There are a bunch of potential positives in there. The player cafeteria endangers the EKU cafeteria staff as well as other students who are now on campus. Masks are routinely not worn and players are constantly being reminded by the dining staff instead of our coaches to keep them on.”
If these accusations are remotely true, the potential of an OVC football season is in jeopardy. This could be an example of the few ruining something for the many. Murray State could run things as safely and smoothly as possible, but if EKU or any other universities in the OVC fail to do their part, then the efforts will be in vain.
First year head coach Walt Wells was hired in December by EKU after spending several years as an assistant coach at EKU, South Florida, Western Kentucky and Cumberland University. His latest stop was a two year stint as a quality control assistant at the University of Kentucky.
According to White, the focus of Wells is not on player safety, but instead on money that the team is set to bring in by playing against West Virginia.
“The head coach knows and the head coach does nothing,” White stated. “The head coach does not care about his players safety, as well as the safety of his staff and their families. He cares about the $500,000 we are about to earn by playing West Virginia in Morgantown at the end of the month. The truth has to be told and I’ll be your guy.”
Back in July, EKU athletic director Matt Roan was quoted by the Richmond Register saying “That $450,000 supports not only our football program, it really supports our entire athletics enterprise. The effects of losing a game like that would be felt across the board.”
White ultimately made the decision to leave the team for the health and safety of his family and his teammates.
“I love my teammates as well as my family and I’ll forever cherish the moments I had with them,” White said. “With two pregnant sisters, three nieces, a nephew, and a mom and dad, as well as my grandmother and grandfather whom I love dearly, I need to protect them at all costs. I will not endanger anyones health by continuing to play. This goes for my team family and my family.
People need to know what the NCAA and EKU is really about, and it’s not about player safety.”
EKU athletics responded to the social media post by White with a statement from Roan on Wednesday afternoon.
“Eastern Kentucky University athletics is aware of online statements recently made by a former student-athlete,” Roan said. “First and foremost, the health, safety and overall well-being of our student-athletes will always be a primary priority. Head football coach Walt Wells and I have met continuously to ensure that football operations continue to adhere to local, state and health organization guidelines. We completely agree that egregiously or willfully ignoring safety guidelines, or our established protocol by any of our athletic programs, staff or students is a serious issue and will not be tolerated.
“Our programs returned to campus on July 6. In preparation for summer participation, every student-athlete and sport-specific coach and staff member was tested for COVID-19. Furthermore, any student-athlete reporting to campus for activity for the first time in August has been, and will continue to be, required to receive a negative test result prior to their return. To coincide with the recent commencement of preseason practice, weekly testing will be performed consistent with re-socialization requirements. When a student-athlete, coach or staff member reports symptoms to EKU Sports Medicine, that individual has been immediately monitored, tested and quarantined, if necessary.
“Our staff and coaches take every opportunity to remind student-athletes to practice social distancing – including conducting meetings virtually – wear the proper masks/PPP, practice proper hygiene and to contact EKU Sports Medicine if they are feeling ill.
“We continue to learn during this pandemic and our protocols evolve as we learn new information and receive additional guidance from public health professionals. EKU Athletics continues to work in lockstep with university administration, the EKU Office of Public Safety and Risk Management and the Madison County Health Department.”
On the heels of White’s announcement, Nathan Hutchinson of the Richmond Register confirmed that junior offensive lineman, and second team All-OVC member, Graham Ashkettle has also quit the team over safety concerns.
