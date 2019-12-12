CLARKSVILLE, TN — The Calloway Laker Varsity Wrestling team finished 9th out of 23 teams at Saturday’s West Creek Coyote Classic in Clarksville, TN. Keaton Elliott led the Lakers with a championship finish, winning 4 matches on the day. Nick Watters earned runner up honors. Ethan Futrell finished in 3rd place.
Elliott, a junior, pinned his opponent in the tournament’s opening round before picking up a decision and major decision victories in his next two matches over state ranked competition. In the finals, Elliott cruised his way to yet another pinfall victory. Watters, a junior, coupled a first round bye, a major decision victory in the quarterfinals, and decision in the semifinals to make the finals. Futrell, also a junior, started off hot with 2 pins to reach the semifinals where he suffered a heartbreaking 12-10 overtime defeat to Region 1 foe Kevonni Young from Hopkinsville. Dropping into the consolation bracket, Futrell would pin his next two opponents to finish in third place.
In junior varsity action, 4 Laker wrestlers compiled a 6-8 record on the day. Luke Cullop, Logan Emery, and Timarian Bledsoe were each 2-2 and reached the consolation quarterfinals before bowing out of the tournament. Patrick Powers was 0-2 on the day.
In girl’s action, Caitlyn Powers was 3-2 with 2 wins by pin before falling in the consolation semifinals.
Lakers head coach, Chris McWherter, was pleased with the team’s performance: “I had said that I would be pleased with three medals coming home from the tournament. We got three medals, all from the Varsity tournament, which was a surprise to me after collecting two medals in this tournament last season. Keaton wrestled very well against some tough competition. Nick Watters may have performed better than I have ever seen. Barring, what I consider to be a controversial officiating decision in Futrell’s semifinal match we have three finalists. I was quite pleased with the way those 3 Varsity wrestlers took care of business. On the JV and Girl’s side we are just raw and need more experience. We were better Saturday than we were on Thursday (season’s first action) and we will be better next Saturday than we were this Saturday. This team comes in and gets better at every practice.”
Laker Wrestling will travel to Benton (IL) on Saturday the 14th to compete in the Benton Classic Duals.
