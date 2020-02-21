LEXINGTON — Junior Laker Keaton Elliott is no rookie when it comes to standing on podiums. He’s made himself known across the state of Kentucky for his talent on the wrestling mat.
But last Saturday, Elliott found himself standing on the podium he has dreamed of since he was in elementary school: the State podium.
On Thursday, Elliott traveled to Lexington unsure of what all his hard work would amount to, and, Saturday, he returned home the fifth-place medalist of the 132-pound weight class.
He started the day off strong, winning his first match, and showed his potential to place in the second round when he defeated the eighth-ranked wrestler from Johnson Central by seven points to move onto the quarterfinals. There, Elliott lost to a competitor from Moore who would go on to place second.
The loss sent Elliott to the blood round. The blood round is critical for wrestlers. If you win, you’re guaranteed a medal. If you lose, you’re sent home empty-handed.
Elliott drew the number-four ranked wrestler and returning state qualifier from Woodford County. But as has happened so many times, Elliott proved he could hang with the best as he built a 7-0 lead and cruised to a 10-6 victory. He had secured a medal and a ticket to the consolation quarters.
He wasn’t finished yet either, as he went up against another returning state placer and won 9-2.
In the consolation semis, Elliott met up with a familiar face: Gabe Adams from Union County. Adams had just defeated Elliott in the championship match of the Region 1 tournament the previous week. Once again, Adams would have the victory over Elliott.
Finally, in the fifth-place match, Elliott won 7-0 against another returning state placer: the three-seed from Scott.
“Keaton has been growing and developing each and every year in our program,” McWherter said. “He started wrestling varsity as a seventh-grader, was middle school state runner up in eighth grade, made the high school state tournament in eighth grade, and was in the match to place as a freshman. Every year he has gained technique and became physically and mentally stronger. He has made a level change each year.”
What allowed Elliott to make the great leap this season was his championship mentality.
“Keaton had lofty goals heading into the state tournament,” McWherter said. “We were aiming for the finals. We fell a bit short of that goal in the quarterfinals match. In previous years, the podium was the goal. Now, Keaton is looking to take first in every tournament he enters.”
Elliott’s teammate junior Ethan Futrell was also present at the state tournament. Futrell, too, had that championship mindset in the 145-pound weight class, but some tough draws forced him out of the tournament too early.
“The Kentucky State Wrestling tournament is not seeded; rather, it relies on a random draw from regional placings to build the bracket,” McWherter said. “Ethan faced a really difficult bracket from the outset of the tournament.”
Futrell was ranked 14th and started the day with a battle against the 17th-ranked wrestler. After winning that match, he dropped a match against the fifth-ranked wrestler and fell into the consolation bracket.
“It was unfortunate to see that for that good of a kid that early into the tournament,” McWherter said.
Ethan would win his next two matches and advance to the blood round.
In the blood round, Futrell was faced with the daunting task of beating the number-one ranked returning state champion from Christian County, Jakerion Merrit, in order to medal. Jakerion had an unfortunate bracket as well and faced the number-two kid in the state in the quarterfinals. Lack of seeding made Futrell the victim of a loss and sent him home without a medal.
“If the bracket was seeded, they wouldn’t have met until the finals, and we would have seen someone different,” McWherter said.
Despite the loss, McWherter is proud of Futrell and grateful that he transferred to Calloway from Trigg this season.
“Ethan has brought an unmatched work ethic into our program,” McWherter said. “He brings a tenacity to the team that has been missing for the last few seasons. Ethan has been a welcome addition to Laker Wrestling. Ethan had a great season, winning several individual tournaments, setting the Laker season record for pins, and going farther than he ever has in the State Tournament. Our goal was the podium. We came up short in that pursuit. I believe it has opened our eyes up to the areas in which we need to improve to go farther next year in his senior year. We have to develop some diversity in our takedowns on our feet. We must be able to get out from bottom position — no matter who is on top.”
For both of these Calloway wrestlers, even making it to the State Tournament is a huge accomplishment. Region 1 is by far the most competitive region in the state. The Union County Braves were named the state champions for the fifth year in a row and set the state scoring record. Christian County finished runner-up, meaning the top two Region 1 teams are also the top-two teams in the state.
13 of the 28 state finalists were from Region 1. Four of the 14 state finals matches were all-Region-1 affairs.
“There are eight regions across the state for wrestling and Region 1 is hands down the toughest,” McWherter said. “When four per weight class from each region make it to the state tournament, and we have the top-two teams in the state in our region, it is very difficult.”
But that hasn’t stopped the Elliott and Futrell duo from setting their goals even higher next season: state titles. And McWherter knows that state championships are won in the offseason.
“You can easily get a season’s worth of matches against top-level kids during the offseason if you seek it out. I’d like to see both Keaton and Ethan do that.”
