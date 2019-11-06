MURRAY— Last night, the Murray High golf team was able to honor their players in their annual banquet.
One of the major achievements this season was the continuation of the All A winning streak for the Lady Tigers.
“We were a young team, especially the girls,” head coach Denise Whitaker said. “Some of them didn’t have a whole lot of experience. Claire Whitaker and Mary Browder Howell were great leaders and helped out.”
The Lady Tigers were able to secure their eighth All A championship win, and one of the major contributors was Howell, who was named the Lady Tigers’ MVP last night.
Howell tied for third at All A and placed in the top-25 at the state match this year.
As for as the boys, Whitaker said, “It was good to see them work together and become more of a team. It’s amazing the difference from the beginning to the end of the season and how the players build bonds with each other and help each other out at matches.”
The boys’ MVP was Brogan Welsh.
Looking towards next season, Whitaker announced some exciting news last night.
“It’s a donation from Woodmen of the World,” Whitaker said. “We are so excited and so appreciative. The tournaments alone are 500 dollars. We were not able to play in a lot of Saturday tournaments this year. We tried to fundraise, but it’s just not easy. This puts us in a place to play more Saturday tournaments.
Since the Tigers only lost three seniors this season, Whitaker is excited for the season to come, especially with their new financial abilities.
“It’s going to make a huge difference in the quality of our team,” Whitaker said.
