English, Burks take Murray two-man title

MURRAY — Preston English and Josh Burks shot a two-day total of 121 to win the Second Annual Two-Man Tournament at the Murray Country Club this past weekend.
With picture perfect weather on the course’s Miniverdi Bermuda greens, the duo fired a 60-61 total to best Shane Andrus and Josh Morris (62-60) by a shot. Austin Groves and Brad Clendenen finished third at 124 (63-61).
With morning tee times, tournament officials were able to beat the heat with afternoon temperatures in the heat index pushing into triple digits.
35 teams took part in the second annual event.
“We had a lot of compliments on the golf course,” Murray Country Club president Gary Keith said. “The course was the big star of the weekend and we are always proud to show it off.”
Adam Lamkin and Dave Reeves won the first flight with a 135 (72-63), followed by Thomas and Tommy Melton with 136 (68-68) and T.J. Hargrove and Matt McReynolds with a 138 (70-68).
In the second flight, David Ramey and Bobby Potts took the title on a countback with 74-72 (146), besting Paxton and Janson James with the same scores. Mike Adams and Alan Burton were third at 147 (74-73).
Long drive winners were Brad Clendenen and Marty Offutt (senior tees) and closest to the pin included Jim Pickens and Larry Crick.
