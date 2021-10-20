Sometime in the middle of last weekend, the switch was flipped from summer to fall as morning temps dipped into the 40s, a harbinger of things to come. From the forecasts I’ve seen, it looks like October will play out with typical roller-coaster temperatures, but no frosty mornings. In fact, according to the long-range prognostications, we may not see a significant chance of frost until December.
It appears that the mandatory deer check went smoothly for last weekend’s muzzleloader season. Telecheck shows that 130 were deer taken by muzzleloader in the five-county surveillance zone which is slightly lower than last year’s numbers. According to 1st District Wildlife Commissioner Dr. Robin Floyd, the Department hired 62 additional people to man the check stations and no issues were reported. As of this writing, there has been no report as to the results of the tests. The hunter reports that I have heard have been positive about the check-station procedures. Mandatory testing will resume for the Nov. 13-28 modern gun season.
As for seasons, archery and crossbow seasons for deer are currently open and will run through Jan. 17, 2022. The fall archery turkey season is also open and will extend through Jan. 17, 2022, but the remainder of the fall crossbow turkey season will be Nov. 13 through Dec. 31. There will be two installments of the fall shotgun turkey season, Oct. 23-29 and Dec. 4-10. Squirrel season is open until Nov. 12, then reopens Nov. 15 and runs through Feb. 28, 2022. Rabbit and quail season do not open until Nov. 15 here in the western part of the state. Raccoon and possum hunting season will be open through Feb. 28, 2022, but trapping season doesn’t open until Nov. 15. Bobcats may be hunted from Nov. 20 through Feb. 28 and Wile E. Coyote may be hunted throughout the entire year.
During the fall turkey season, the limit is four birds of which only two may be taken with a shotgun, only one may have a beard longer than three inches, and hunters may take only one per day. What this means is that during the fall season, a hunter may take a total of four turkeys. All four birds may be taken with bow and arrow or crossbow, but only two birds may be taken with a shotgun. All four turkeys taken may be hens, but hunters may not take more than one bird with a beard that is three inches or longer or take more than one bird per day. Personally, I think the fall turkey season, and especially the four-hen limit, is ridiculous.
In Tennessee, the deer archery season extends through Oct. 29, then reopens Nov. 1-5. The Young Sportsman (youth) seasons are Oct. 30-31 and Jan. 8-9. Youth hunters may use modern guns, muzzleloaders, or archery equipment. The muzzleloader season is Nov. 6-19, and the modern gun season in the Volunteer State will run Nov. 20 through Jan. 2, 2022. Tennessee’s fall turkey season dates are Sept. 25 through Oct. 29, and Nov. 1-5 for archery hunters, and Oct. 16-29 for shotgun hunters. Fall turkey hunting is not allowed in the west Tennessee counties of Lake, Dyer, Lauderdale, Crockett, Tipton, Haywood and Shelby. Limits are one bearded bird per county with a total limit of three birds.
Fishing reports have been rather sketchy now that the weather is sliding into fall. A few crappie are being caught by anglers dabbling minnows or minnow-colored jigs over brush-piles and stake-beds. Bass can often be found this time of year busting schools of shad on shallow sand bars near deeper water. Catfish are still being caught on nightcrawlers, shrimp and minnows. Water temperature is currently holding in the mid 70s. Fishing this time of year is a day-to-day proposition depending on weather conditions and current, but at least anglers can enjoy the sunny days and moderate temperatures.
Lake levels are hovering between 354 and 355 feet these days as we are now in the winter pool period. All of those rocks, stumps, sandbars and other prop-eating hazards that were tucked away safely under a few feet of water a month ago, are now ready, willing, and able to provide unsuspecting boaters with an unwelcome thrill. Staying within the navigation buoys is a serious requirement this time of year, but also be aware that there are often places where buoys have moved or have broken loose and drifted away.
Lake Barkley is especially hazardous this time of year as it is an obstacle course of barely submerged bridges, roadways, and humongous rock structures – all the things that make fishing great but boating downright scary. Here’s a tip for navigating either lake: Don’t ignore the obvious. If you see a tree or anything else sticking out of the water, beware! This tip alone could have saved a certain excursion boat a great deal of money and embarrassment last summer.
As deer and waterfowl seasons approach, hunting ammunition is still difficult to find. Ammo manufacturers are cranking out rounds as fast as possible but they are having trouble maintaining a supply of components, especially primers. When all was right with the world, manufacturers and big wholesale suppliers had a healthy supply of ammo on hand that they could ship to retailers are needed. Nowadays, no one has an inventory of anything. As soon than they lick the seal on the ammo box at the factory, then it’s out the door to fill orders that are a year or more overdue. Currently retailers are getting more shipments of non-waterfowl shotgun ammo as manufacturers have adjusted their schedules to provide ammo in time for the next major season. I believe we will see more waterfowl loads on the shelves as we get closer to waterfowl season. Deer hunting ammo continues to ship but doesn’t sit on the shelf for long at the retail level.
Looking back over the years, I’ve never gone into a deer season with an excessive amount of ammo on hand, but I’ve always ended the season with more than I needed. If I were to clean out all my pockets, empty all the gear bags, and rummage through all the junk drawers, I’m sure I’d have enough ammo to hunt for another five or maybe even 10 years. At least that’s the plan.
