MURRAY — Friday night one of the biggest games of the year will take place when the Calloway County Lakers host the Murray High Tigers for yet another Crosstown Classic. The game, of course, is important, but there is more to it than just a game. It’s a community event. A gathering of locals that cheer for one side or the other.
“Crosstown in about the community in Murray. It’s a phenomenal city and it’s been a rivalry that I was in, my father was in, and it’s memories that these kids will carry on with them forever,” head coach of the Lakers, Brad Cleaver said. “With me being in college games, I can still remember my crosstown rivalries, playing against those guys. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the kids.”
“It means going out and playing against your rival school,” head coach of the Tigers, Dior Curtis said. “Seeing who’s the best on that day, that doesn’t mean who’s going to be the best for the season, because you play two games, and maybe three times in the district that we have. It’s about the community and the people come out and support. Both communities are really strong about this rivalry and we are too so we want to go out and give our best shot in this game.”
The event this year is must-see basketball with the Lakers (2-1) and Tigers (3-0) both playing high-level basketball even though they are just a couple of weeks into the season. Their district with Marshall County may very well be the toughest in the entire state.
So how important is this game, considering the tiebreaker format puts such an emphasis on the second meeting every year?
“Calloway is our rival so we always want to win the game, but as far as district standing goes, it really doesn’t mean anything because ordinarily it comes down to the second game and we play Marshall the week after,” Curtis said.
“We’re going to take it one quarter at a time,” Cleaver said. “They are an extremely well coached ball club with some phenomenal kids and athletes on their side, so we can’t afford to look ahead at anything. Playing against Dior and his group, they play extremely hard, again very well coached, so we can’t afford to look ahead.”
For the first time in a long time, the first meeting of the year is coming well before Christmas. It’s an early meeting but Cleaver said it won’t change a single thing about how the game is played.
“I think you could play a crosstown rivalry basketball game between Murray and Calloway at anytime of the year and it’s going to be a dog fight,” Cleaver said. “We know that. They know that. The crowd knows that. Jeffrey Gymnasium will be packed and the kids will play their hearts out on both sides like they always do.”
On the flip side, the Tigers will still be without Hunter Utley and Tommy Waldrop, two staples of this rivalry for the last four years, but Curtis and his guys will go in with winning on their mind.
“Our injuries, of course, are going to effect us quite a bit, playing the game early,” Curtis said. “But, both teams haven’t played a lot of games at this point in time so you don’t have a lot to go off of, so we’re just going to go out and try to do what we can do right now and compete and hopefully come out with a victory.”
With the tiebreaker emphasis on the second game, sometimes game plans are a little vanilla in the first meeting, however the competitiveness and intensity never changes.
“The object is to win the game and you know, we aren’t going to throw every single thing out there that we have in our arsenal, but we are going to do what we can to win the game,” Curtis said.
As for the matchup, the Lakers’ Chandler Steele and the Tigers’ Darius Duffy will potentially have the battle of the night on the post. Duffy has been dominant on the glass so far this year, and Steele has been one of the go-to scorers for the Lakers.
“That’s going to be the matchup that we’re going to have to win in order to win the game,” Curtis said. “Of course you’ve got Grant (Whitaker) and Cade Butler that’s going to be a good matchup and Gabe (Taylor) and (Kade) Mize, and some other guys, but I think Darius and Steele are probably going to be the most important one for us. If he can score inside and he can do some things then I think we can be pretty successful.”
So, what will happen schematically on Friday night as the teams try to take round one of the Crosstown Classic?
“I don’t know. We will have to wait and see,” Cleaver joked. “I can’t give you my gameplan.”
