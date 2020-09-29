MURRAY — Playing in their third game in three days, the Murray High Tigers came away with a win at home over the Graves County Eagles 2-0.
Both teams seemed to be feeling each other out in the first half as there were few chances for either side. The Tiger and Eagles went to the half still scoreless.
“We tried to take the air out of the game a little bit and slow the game down in the first half,” Tigers head coach Jared Rosa said. “We tried to build the game into the second half, where I told my guys, ‘Let’s go, let’s see what happens and really push in the first 10-15 minutes,’ and they did. It was executed really well and everyone played well.”
Chase Renick scored first for the Tigers on a penalty kick in the 48th minute. He had a chance for a second goal via penalty kick just a couple of minutes later but the Eagles goalkeeper made the stop to keep his team in striking distance.
The defense of the Tigers was able to fend off every attack as the game were on and came away with the shutout. In the 65th minute, Patrick Jones scored to make it 2-0.
“They (the Eagles) do a good job in their defense,” Rosa said. “They like to hit the ball long and try to make us make mistakes in the back. I’m proud of my defense. They held their own and didn’t mis-hit a lot of clearances.”
Rosa made sure to keep some of his players fresh in the game and provided breaks for everyone and playing time for everyone. With their fourth game in four days set for tonight, the idea of rest was critical last night.
“Everybody on the bench got in,” Rosa said. “I tried to rotate guys 10-15 minutes at a time. I had guys like Renick, Trey Boggess and even Gabe Taylor sitting for about 15 minutes. Those guys getting a little break here and there will hopefully be good for us. It’s just a tough little section of our schedule to have that many games crammed in there, but with the year being the way it is you never know, so we’ve got to treat every game like the last one.”
The Tigers will face Calloway County in doubleheader action tonight with the girls kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.