Fernandez looking forward to senior season

MURRAY — Murray State Volleyball senior, Becca Fernandez, is waiting on her chance to get back on the court in 2021 after 2020 fall season was moved to the spring due to COVID-19. Fernandez, the 2018 OVC Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the senior leaders for the Racers.
Since being sent home in March, Fernandez made the most of quarantine by picking up valuable reps at her high school and club gyms.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to some normalcy regarding volleyball. I’ve never gone this long without playing. It’s been almost a full year since I’ve played a game for that matter. I’m just looking forward to getting back on the court.” Fernandez said.
Coming out of Carol Stream, Illinois, Fernandez knew she wanted to attend college in a small town. She knew Murray State was the place she needed to be after coming to campus for a visit. The city of Murray, Kentucky, is always decked out in MSU logos and MSU has a strong vibe in the community. Becoming a Racer also allowed Fernandez the opportunity to compete at the NCAA D-I level in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“I simply love that I have the opportunity to get to do what I love every day. The OVC and NCAA have enabled me to further my academic and athletic passions for a few more years, and doing it at this level will be something that I never forget,” Fernandez stated.
Since arriving at Murray State, Fernandez has accumulated numerous accolades. She is a six-time OVC Defensive Player of the Week, two-time All-OVC first-team selection and topped off 2018 being named OVC Defensive Player of the Year. Currently, Fernandez sits seventh in the Murray State record books for career digs and is within striking distance to become the all-time leader with another good season in 2021.
“As much as I don’t want to focus on it. It is really important to me,” Fernandez said. “I had my eyes set on breaking it (the record). But, I don’t think about it very often or let it affect me or my play,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez is majoring in business administration and is also a member of the Murray State Student-Athlete Advisory Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.