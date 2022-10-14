MCC club champion

Tommy Fike, left, is congratulated by Men's Golf Association President Charlie Gibbs after winning the club championship at the Murray Country Club.

 Photo provided

MURRAY  Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club.

Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).