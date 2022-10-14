MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club.
Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
Todd Thomas won the first flight (77-73) with a 150, followed by Rick Bray (79-80) and Howard Boone (80-82).
Chad Lawson took honors in the second flight with a 168 (83-85), followed by Tommy Atkins (87-83) and Justin Pounds (87-86).
In the senior division, Steve Farmer claimed the crown with a two day total of 149 (73-76), followed by Rick Melton (75-79) and Randy Lee (80-84). Kent Harmon won the first flight of seniors with an 87-80, followed by Charlie Gibbs (87-88) and Bill Biggerstaff (93-89).
