MURRAY — Calloway County football shocked the state on Friday night with their massive win over #5 Hopkinsville 14-7 to earn their first district win and first win over the Tigers since 1994.
It took a Herculean effort from the defense, a masterful game plan and big plays at the right time to come away winners over Hopkinsville.
Their season ended last year with a loss in the playoffs against the Tigers, but not before they gave them a scare. The Lakers took the lead into the half last year and fought valiantly to a 28-20 loss. This time around, they showed that they were prepared to finish what they started last year. The opening drive from the Tigers resulted in a three-and-out and Calloway took the ball down the field and into Tigers territory but failed to convert on fourth down and gave the ball back.
On the ensuing drive, the Tigers marched down the field and scored on a four-yard run that capped a 13-play drive. The game then turned into a bit of a stalemate as both offenses struggled to move and each side waited for the big play to happen. It was Calloway that came up with the momentum swinging play after a booming punt from Kanyon Franklin. The Tigers' first play was a pass that Drew Hudgin stepped in front of for the huge interception. His return went all the way to the one-yard line and Zack Orange punched it in on the next play to tie it up.
The first half featured plenty of heart and hustle from both sides and ended 7-7.
In the third quarter, the Lakers' defense made play after play. They came up with two fumble recoveries and stifled the run game of the Tigers. As well as the defense had played, the offense couldn't put the game away in the third quarter. That all changed in the fourth.
After another turnover by the Tigers, this time on a bad snap, the Lakers were set up in excellent field position. They started with the ball at the 25-yard line and needed a score to take the lead. After three failed plays, the Lakers faced a pivotal fourth down. They needed 13 yards to convert since they were too far for a field goal but to close to punt. Kanyon Franklin dropped back to pass and found Hudgin for his second big play of the night. His catch was enough for the first down and ignited the team. Two plays later, Orange scampered into the end zone from eight yards out and the Lakers had their first lead.
On the next drive, the defense once again came up with a huge turnover. They recovered their fourth fumble of the half, and with under four minutes to play, the Lakers needed a few first downs to ice the game away. The drive stalled immediately, and once again, they needed a big conversion. This time they needed 15 yards on third down and once again it was Franklin to Hudgin for the first down. Orange then ripped off a big gain and got the ball inside the 10-yard line with under two minutes to play.
The Lakers played the clock and ran the ball three straight times before trotting out the field goal kicker, Freeman Reinhardt to attempt a 30-yarder.
Hopkinsville came away with a block on the attempt as they reached peak desperation mode, but after the recovery, they had just 13 seconds to work with and they need 67 yards to tie the game. The Tigers threw a screen pass but the Lakers defense rallied to the ball and brought down the ball carrier to seal the biggest win in the last 20 years for the Calloway County program.
The Lakers will look to carry this momentum into next week for the Crosstown Classic against Murray High.
