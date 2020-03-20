The announcement from the kitchen was not unexpected: “There’s a redbird!” Although some might think any conversation about redbirds has to do with St. Louis baseball, when I was growing up we knew exactly what a redbird meant. As I slowly walked to the window to take a peak, I marveled at the bright colors and the unique crest on top of the bird’s head. Nearby, his mate was pecking at seeds, although she was not nearly as colorful as the male.
Northern Cardinals are by far the most distinctive bird of winter. The males are brilliant red with a black mask and throat, while females are cryptic, with a brown body and reddish tinges in the wings, tail, and crest. In fact, their name comes from this bright coloration, which reminded European settlers of the rich red vestments of Catholic cardinals. Both sexes have the distinctive cardinal crest, as well as a short, thick bill. They also have beautifully unique, metallic calls that they use to attract mates and defend territories.
Although they love backyards as much as woodlots, cardinals can be found in a variety of habitats. They are found throughout the eastern and Midwestern U.S., as well as into parts of the desert southwest, Mexico and Central America. Their range has expanded over the last century in response to humans. Similar to coyotes and whitetail deer, Northern Cardinals are highly adaptable, and have benefited from our activities.
Cardinals don’t migrate—they are permanent residents, perhaps because they have such a varied diet. They feed on seeds, berries, and insects, each of which is available at different times of the year. While feeding young, however, they focus on protein-rich insects.
Cardinals typically begin breeding in early March. Females create well-hidden nests in dense vegetation or low trees and lay 2-5 bluish or greenish white eggs. Females typically do all of the incubation, while both parents feed the nestlings. After the young fledge, or leave the nest, the parents begin raising another brood. In one breeding season, cardinals will raise 2-3 broods.
To enjoy such reproductive success, male cardinals use their bright displays, calls, and aggressive behavior to defend quality territories. Males will also attack any other male that dares enter his territory, including famously pummeling his own reflection in our windows, a close up behavioral treat.
But mating in cardinals is much more complicated than it appears at first glance, and they provide a model system to study animal behavior. Like many species, cardinals have secrets that scientists are working to understand. But in cardinals, those secrets are in plain sight, and their bright red coloration is the key.
Scientists have often wondered about the obvious differences between some male and female animals, such as in cardinals, deer, and humans. These differences even intrigued Charles Darwin, who wrote an entire book about sexual selection, the process by which evolution operates on the sexes.
Sexual selection involves two main components: male competition and female choice. You can see examples of both every day; at your workplace, a local restaurant, or perhaps your favorite pub. But in birds like Northern Cardinals, it is all about the color differences between the sexes. Those bright colors in males really pay off, as scientists have discovered that redder males have more offspring for two reasons. First, redder males attract earlier breeding females, and pairs with earlier clutches have higher fledgling success. Additionally, redder males obtained higher quality territories with lower nest predation. The bright red of males is thus an indicator of male quality, which females can use as they choose among mates, and which males can use to evaluate each other when competing. With such stark benefits of being so red, it is no surprise the male cardinals are much brighter than females.
You can attract cardinals to your backyard by stocking your feeders with sunflower seeds, which is among their favorite foods. A better way to attract cardinals and other songbirds is by managing your property to provide naturally abundant food and cover for nesting. The National Wildlife Foundation provides some information that is useful for turning your backyard into wildlife habitat; you can learn more at: https://www.nwf.org/garden-for-wildlife/create.
