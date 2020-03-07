MURRAY — In the sport of basketball, everyone knows the saying that it’s difficult to beat a team three times. For the Lady Lakers, this rang true as they lost 43-25 in the second round of the Region 1 tournament to Graves County, a team they have already beaten twice this season.
Calloway was just not itself last night. The Lady Lakers have made a habit of coming out strong in the first quarter of their postseason games, and they failed to do so last night. They ended the first quarter down 15-9.
The team’s leading scorer, senior Charlee Settle, had been held to just four points and four rebounds by the end of the first half.
“They (the Lady Eagles) were just really physical, to be honest,” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said. “Charlee got beat up pretty well tonight.”
In fact, at one point, Settle went up for a shot and, due to a physical contest, she injured her shoulder on the way down. The crowd sat in silence as Settle was evaluated by Calloway trainer Jacob Vaughan.
Settle had to sit out for several minutes before she returned to play, and it was obvious that her shoulder was bothering her throughout the game.
Mentally, the team was broken. They just weren’t making shots.
“We didn’t make any of the shots that we usually do,” Waller said. “We missed a lot of shots that we have got to be able to hit in a game like this. We missed layups, we missed threes, and we missed free throws. We missed a lot of shots.”
The Lady Lakers were 9 of 31 from the field for 29 percent, and they hit six of their 13 free throws for only 46 percent. That is very atypical for the Calloway girls’ basketball team.
Another phenomenon was the fact that the Lady Lakers allowed the Lady Eagles to out-rebound them. Calloway only grabbed seven rebounds in the first half to Graves’ 18.
“That hurt us badly in the first half,” Waller said. “That’s not typical for us. I don’t think we did a really good job boxing out. We seemed to go to the rim instead of putting a body on somebody. They just out-hustled us in that respect.”
Calloway managed to come back in the fourth and gain some ground by outscoring the Lady Eagles 11-5, but it was not enough. It was Graves who earned a spot in the Region 1 Championship that will take place tonight at the CFSB at 6 p.m.
Waller said that the hardest part of the season is when it’s over. For senior Charlee Settle, it wasn’t only a season that ended last night, but a career — her high school basketball career.
“I don’t think words can really express how hard that is as far as her career being over and this being the end of her high school career,” Waller said. “I’m just blessed to be able to be a part of Charlee’s career. She’s a special kid and she holds a legacy here at Calloway that will be there forever. She’s the leading scorer, leading rebounder. She’s going to hold quite a few top-25s in the state in a lot of stats. She’s a special kid, so to say goodbye to her is tough.”
For the rest of the team, they’re fortunate enough to get back to the grind soon enough.
“Most of the kids play something else, so they’ll get into their spring sports now and then get back to work,” Waller said. “For those kids who don’t play anything else, they’ll get back to work in a couple of weeks. We’ll get back together this summer and go to some camps in June and put the work in in the summer. That’s when the kids get better, in the off-season. The more work they put in, the better they will be as far as the future goes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.