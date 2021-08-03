MURRAY — With the 2021 season right-around the corner, Marcis Floyd has been named as third-team preseason All-American by Stats Perform. The cornerback was named as a second-team All-American by the same organization following the spring 2020-21 season in May.
The redshirt junior racked up 32 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles last spring. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown in the Racers’ 24-21 win at Southeast Missouri on Mar. 7.
Racer Football season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 270-809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby "A" of the CFSB Center.
