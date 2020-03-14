BENTON — FLW, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, announced today the cancellation and postponement of multiple Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI and High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing events due to travel restrictions implemented by universities and high schools nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Abu Garcia College Fishing and High School Fishing events that have been canceled or postponed are:
March 14 – College Fishing Western Conference on Lake Havasu – CANCELED
March 15 – High School Fishing Open and State Championship on Lake Havasu – CANCELED
March 17-18 – College Fishing Open on Kentucky Lake – POSTPONED, will be rescheduled
While the vast majority of tournaments will continue as scheduled, FLW, along with Major League Fishing (MLF), announced yesterday the suspension of all public gatherings associated with their events through April 12, 2020, in response to the pandemic. Public gatherings include all fan meet-n-greets associated with the Bass Pro Tour, and the attendance of fans and non-essential staff at all FLW tournaments, including weigh-ins.
Decisions regarding future events will be made in the coming weeks as the leagues monitor the situation with COVID-19 under the guidance of medical and Public Health professionals. The decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of all involved.
FLW and MLF recommends that everyone follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on everyday prevention of viral infection, which include:
-Stay home when sick or living with a sick person.
-Cover the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.
-Wash hands often with soap and water.
-Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
-Limit face-to-face contact.
-Consult a healthcare provider as needed.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.